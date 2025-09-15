Here at PolitiBrawl, we are going to help carry Charlie Kirk’s torch forward with everything we’ve got.

Now is the time to fight for the spirit of this country or lose everything. We plan to fight with facts, peaceful discourse, and by inspiring others to stand with us against evil.

Thank you sincerely to each and every PolitiBrawl reader for supporting us in our mission.

- The PolitiBrawl Editors

I walked around D.C. the Friday after Charlie Kirk was shot down by a radicalized coward and I wanted to talk to people about something I noticed…

Conservatives were getting together to sing, pray, and peacefully remember and honor Charlie Kirk, instead of rioting, burning/looting buildings, and getting violent.

Why are conservatives peaceful after tragedy on our side and not acting out like Antifa, BLM or the LA anti-ICE rioters on the left?

People seemed very uncomfortable when confronted by this question.

Do you know why conservatives aren’t rioting like the left after the targeted killing of Charlie Kirk ? (Comment below)

FBI investigating possible accomplices in Charlie Kirk hit

The FBI is investigating whether the Charlie Kirk’s assassin had accomplices, with Deputy Director Dan Bongino telling Fox News that they are looking into possible "aiding and abetting, whether it be financial or someone who knew the specifics of it and failed to report that," adding, "not going to be a stone left unturned."

Video evidence was crucial in cracking the case , Bongino said, showing the gunman leaping from a rooftop after the fatal shot with the gun either in his backpack or on him, providing "a significant portion of the forensic evidence" that helped solve the case.

The suspect had expressed violent intentions beforehand and became increasingly radicalized , with family and coworkers telling investigators he had grown "more political and withdrawn" leading up to the attack, with Bongino saying "this ideology had infected him and had taken over."

The attack was clearly ideologically motivated, according to Bongino, who noted that Kirk "sadly and tragically gave his life underneath a sign asking people to challenge his ideas, the very essence of our constitutional republic," while praising the FBI's 33-hour response time in apprehending the suspect.

NJ surgeon who allegedly celebrated Charlie Kirk’s death resigns - Nurse who took a stand vindicated

A New Jersey surgeon resigned Tuesday after allegedly celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk, while a nurse who was suspended for confronting the doctor about his remarks has been reinstated, Englewood Health told The NY Post

Dr. Matthew Jung resigned from Englewood Health after allegedly "cheering" Charlie Kirk's murder in front of the hospital's nurses' station moments after news of the assassination broke on Wednesday.

Nurse Lexi Kuenzle confronted Jung about how someone whose job is saving lives could celebrate a death, then posted about the incident on social media, leading to her initial suspension by the hospital.

Kuenzle has been reinstated with the hospital stating she is "expected to work her scheduled shifts" and clarifying that she "was never fired" and "will not miss any pay as part of our review of this matter."

Kuenzle filed a lawsuit in Bergen County Superior Court against the hospital, Jung, and others, claiming she was wrongly suspended, while the hospital says it's "committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all."

MAGA Flashback: Trump crashes a frat party... what happens next is unbelievable

