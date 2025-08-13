Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday that the Trump administration will investigate foreign ownership of land around U.S. military bases, marking a significant escalation in national security oversight. Hegseth emphasized the need to identify why foreign entities are purchasing property near strategic military installations, calling such scrutiny "common sense" for protecting American security interests.

“I want to know who owns the land around our bases and strategic bases, and getting an understanding of why foreign entities, foreign companies, foreign individuals, might be buying up land around those bases,” Hegseth stated. “That’s something I should be paying attention to on behalf of the American people, on behalf of my department and on behalf of the president. It’s common sense. And so, food security, just like energy resilience, just like where we get our water, that’s all national security, especially in a contingency.”

The Pentagon is coordinating with the USDA and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to identify and block high-risk acquisitions. Congressional Republicans have introduced companion bills to halt Chinese land purchases outright, while state-level legislation is advancing in North Carolina and other states.

North Carolina faces particular vulnerability with major installations like Fort Bragg, Pope Army Airfield, and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The state's proposed NC Farmland and Military Protection Act would ban foreign government land purchases within 25-75 miles of military bases. With agriculture generating $111 billion annually and the military sector adding $80 billion, North Carolina officials warn that hostile foreign ownership near bases poses direct operational security threats through potential surveillance equipment, drone staging, or encroachment activities.

The initiative follows successful grassroots resistance in North Dakota, where Grand Forks City Council unanimously blocked Chinese company Fufeng Group from building a $700 million corn mill just 12 miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base in 2023. Despite the project's promise of 200+ jobs, Air Force officials warned it represented "a significant threat to national security" with both near and long-term operational risks, though CFIUS lacked jurisdiction to intervene.