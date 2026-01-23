A mob of white female anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis berated a black ICE agent parked in his car, calling him a “race traitor” and mocking him for having an “8th grade reading level.”

“I hope you burn in hell!!” one of the women shouted at him, though, he remained calm and unrattled by their hateful comments.

Anti-ICE protester reaches a NEW LOW with obnoxious Target store stunt

“Climate Change” is about to hit Liberal NYC with up to 16 inches of snow

A massive winter storm dubbed “Fern” is set to slam New York City starting Sunday morning, dumping up to 16 inches of snow by Monday lunchtime and plunging temperatures into the low teens, with forecasters warning of disastrous travel and urging residents to stay put.

The storm’s timing: New York City expects snow from 3-9 a.m. Sunday through early Monday; heaviest falls likely overnight, with intense phase ending by Monday lunchtime amid dangerously cold lows of 12-19 degrees.

Regional snowfall variation: Areas north and west of NYC, like the Hudson Valley, face up to 20 inches; coastal spots may see slushy mix instead, while shifting track could drop totals to 4-8 inches across the tri-state region.

Travel chaos expected: Experts call Sunday roads and airports a “disaster” and strongly advise against travel; sidewalks may remain uncleared for days as the storm impacts up to 40 states and 250 million people.

Trump admin responds to Don Lemon’s taunts to arrest him - “Okay”

Former CNN host Don Lemon defied the Trump administration Thursday by daring officials to arrest him over his filming of anti-deportation protesters disrupting a Minnesota church service, after a judge blocked initial DOJ charges—but Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon ominously replied “Okay” on X, signaling potential renewed pursuit amid the department’s civil rights crackdown.

Ominous DOJ Response Harmeet Dhillon and AG Pam Bondi each posted a single-word “Okay” on X to videos from Don Lemon and protester William Kelly respectively, both defying arrest over the church incident.

Federal Charges Filed DOJ detained and charged three left-wing activists including William Kelly with conspiracy against churchgoers’ civil rights for the St. Paul service disruption, emphasizing religious liberty protections.

VP Vance Weighs In Vice President JD Vance declared in an interview that interrupting church services warrants arrest and prison, highlighting the Trump administration’s push to enforce consequences for such acts.

Florida nurse terminated after wishing harm on Karoline Leavitt during childbirth

Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital terminated labor and delivery nurse Lexie Lawler after she posted a TikTok video saying “As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth-degree tear” and added “I hope you f—-ing rip from bow to stern and never s— normally again, you c—.”