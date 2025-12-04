Support bold independent journalism by becoming a PolitiBrawl member today!

The White House’s social media accounts have been putting out video after video showing the efforts of federal immigration agents, often with cool editing and popular songs in the background.

A video posted by the Trump White House showed a compilation of federal agents being confronted by anti-Trump protesters and agitators while agents are seen arresting illegal aliens.

In the background of the video, the song “Juno” by Sabrina Carpenter is played amid the liberals’ profanities and handcuffs. It appears the decision to include that song is due to the fact Carpenter would “arrest” a fan or celebrity with pink prop handcuffs during concerts on her recent tour.

Needless to say, Carpenter was not a fan of her song being included in the White House’s video.

“[T]his video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” Carpenter posted on X.

Given Carpenter’s celebrity status and her stance against the Trump administration, it is not surprising her comment has almost one million likes. Her post has been viewed over 38 million times.

In response to Carpenter, White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson trolled the singer by referring to more of her work, “Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

This is what it boils down to. Due to the unhinged reaction from liberals and progressives to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, it does not matter if ICE or Border Patrol arrests an illegal alien with a lengthy criminal record. All they see is a “person of color” being “oppressed” by the “racist” Trump administration.

That line of thinking, or lack thereof, also conveniently ignores why such a crackdown is necessary: Joe Biden had an open border for four years, adding strain to an immigration system already overburdened by the illegal alien population that existed in the United States before 2021.

What made the border crisis worse was it was something that was made to happen by design, it did not occur by accident or happenstance.

So yes, Carpenter will be given her applause by her fans and liberals for “standing up” to Trump, but it is another example of someone with the privilege of being rich enough to avoid the devastating consequences of failed policies by Democrats.