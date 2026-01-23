A white liberal protester at an anti-ICE march in Washington D.C. exploded at Latino conservative Matt Miller, calling him a “race traitor” for supporting President Trump’s ICE operations across the nation.

“F**k you!!!” the protester snapped. “You’re taunting me and trying to get me to agree with Trump’s policies!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldco

After 2025’s historic 150% surge, silver is taking the spotlight — and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

There’s a massive global supply deficit.

Insatiable demand fueled by A.I. and green energy,

This has pushed the silver market to a breaking point.

With analysts forecasting an imminent move toward triple digits, the cost of waiting has never been higher. Help secure your position now, or watch from the sidelines as the most significant metal cycle in a generation potentially leaves you behind.

The window is closing fast, so there’s no time to wait.

Learn More

Must Watch:

All hell breaks loose when MAGA firebrand CALLS OUT Jack Smith right to his face

GOP Rep. Harriet Hageman confronted former DOJ lawyer Jack Smith for being involved in weaponizing the federal government against Trump during the brazen Biden era crackdown on political opposition.

“Mr. Smith, if you had attempted to walk into court with Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, you would have been thrown out!” Hageman sounded off.

Click To Watch Video

Anti-ICE agitator William Kelly arrested for church disruption after taunting Pam Bondi

William Kelly, one of the anti-ICE agitators who disrupted a service at Cities Church in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Sunday, was arrested, with FBI Director Kash Patel announcing “A THIRD subject has now been arrested connected to targeting Cities Church in Minneapolis Sunday. William Kelly is now in custody,” and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem noting he’s “being charged with conspiracy to deprive rights, a federal crime, for his involvement in the St. Paul church riots.”

Kelly dared Attorney General Bondi to arrest him days earlier: Kelly had said days earlier in a video “Come and get me Pam Bondi, you f---in’ traitorous b----,” with Attorney General Pam Bondi declaring after his arrest “Our nation was settled and founded by people fleeing religious persecution. Religious freedom is the bedrock of this country. We will protect our pastors. We will protect our churches. We will protect Americans of faith.”

Kelly berated churchgoers, called them “pretend Christians”: Kelly, who goes by “dawokefarmer2” on social media, shared video of himself berating people at the church, asserting “all these pretend Christians, all these comfortable White people... are living lavish, comfortable lives, while children are dragged into concentration camps” and telling congregants “You’re sinners. You’re pretending to be Christians. But we know you live an easy life, don’t you? A very easy life while people are starving.”

JD Vance reveals $7 billion in fraud discovered in California

Vice President JD Vance revealed that about $7 billion worth of fraud has been discovered in California, telling an interviewer Thursday that the head of the US Small Business Administration gave him the shocking news and noting “I think we have a fraud problem that is much worse than California than it is in Minnesota” and “This is unfortunately a problem that is much bigger than Minnesota.”

VP says Democratic states waging “small-scale civil war” over immigration: Vance said efforts to block immigration enforcement were a uniquely blue-state phenomenon, adding that some Democratic-led states are engaged in a “small-scale civil war” with the federal government over immigration, noting “You look at red states like Texas, but blue cities like Austin. You do not see this level of chaos over the enforcement of immigration laws,” as governors like California’s Gavin Newsom have stepped up opposition to ICE activity.

Vance cites church raid, ICE shooting as examples of far-left chaos: Vance pointed to Don Lemon and other protesters storming a Minnesota church as well as the killing of Renee Goode, saying “a small band of very far-left people” are trying to make ICE “the ultimate enemy” through assaults on officers and raids on churches, calling it “absurd” and saying “It’s added a lot of chaos,” as DHS launched a major fraud investigation in Minnesota targeting refugee applications.

Trump pulls Canada’s invitation to “Board of Peace” after Davos speech

President Donald Trump withdrew Canada’s invitation to his newly launched “Board of Peace” late Thursday on Truth Social after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney used a World Economic Forum speech in Davos to lecture about the end of U.S.-led global leadership, with Trump writing “the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time.”