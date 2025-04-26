PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sophieblack's avatar
Sophieblack
1h

Hopefully back to traditional and away from political activism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hope Furniss's avatar
Hope Furniss
1h

I hope the church goes back to the way it was before this last so called pope.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture