By Dale Hartt, former U.S. Navy and UFC fighter

I grew up on a farm in Dixmont, Maine, in the 1980s. Dixmont had a population of 800 people and lots of trees. My parents were often at work or traveling. Fortunately, I wasn’t the only kid in the neighborhood left unsupervised. We had a great group of kids that all loved to play rough. Many of the kids I p…