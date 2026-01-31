Help us replace the mainstream media by becoming a PolitiBrawl Member:

I traveled to Tallahassee last week to interview Governor Ron DeSantis as he is entering his final year in the statewide office. It is an understatement that DeSantis has made his mark during his two terms. From his handling of COVID-19 to running for president to dealing with the influx of Americans moving to his state, DeSantis has often been at the center of the nation’s attention.

Aside from wanting to finish his second term in office on a strong note, the biggest political question he faces is who he is going to endorse in Florida’s governor’s race that will take place this year. The top names in the race are Rep. Byron Donalds and Lt. Governor Jay Collins.

After I asked DeSantis when he was going to make an endorsement, DeSantis said he typically does not get involved in primaries but added he wants to see how the current roster campaigns as the race heats up in the spring.

“I have gotten involved in some primaries, but it’s usually when there’s a candidate who’s speaking my language, that I’m really excited to get behind. And so if that happens, then people will know, if I make that judgement. If it’s not, then, you know, it just is what it is,” DeSantis said.

Click To Watch Video

The governor’s race presents a challenge for DeSantis. He made it clear that he wants whoever replaces him to continue the strong gains made under his leadership. I think the main reason why DeSantis has not endorsed anyone yet is because he does not have a good relationship with Donalds, the current frontrunner.

That’s a problem considering President Trump gave his endorsement to Donalds a long time ago. While DeSantis also told me he has no regrets deciding to run for president in 2024, it is not hard to assume he does not want to cause another rift with Trump considering he could be picked for a Cabinet position once he is done in Florida. The two men have made up since the 2024 primary and DeSantis has golfed with Trump multiple times when the President is on Palm Beach during the weekends.

It is interesting that DeSantis has not given his endorsement to Collins, his handpicked choice for lieutenant governor. Collins is not as well-known compared to Donalds, but if he is able to reach the undecided voters, it could work in his favor to get the governor’s endorsement. Donalds’ answer to the undecided voters is to deploy his full-funded war chest this spring to reintroduce himself to Florida.

Whoever DeSantis decides to endorse or not endorse, it will be fascinating to see what he will do next once he leaves office.

“Look, there’ll be a lot of different things, you know, potentially out there. I’m very content here. I have my eye on nothing in particular. I’m just doing my job” as governor, DeSantis noted to me towards the end of the interview.