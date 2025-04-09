Featured Video:

GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt fired back at ultra-woke Democrat Jasmine Crockett after she belligerently insulted Trump and his entire administration.

“Everything they touch turns to SHIT!” she snapped during a Wednesday hearing.

Watch Wesley Hunt take her down…

Watch Video

Crockett went on a tirade during the hearing against the Trump administration, “The biggest issue that we have,… is that we have an incompetent administration, and everything they touch turns to shit. What they do is take a wide sweeping brush, and they decide that the enemy is going to be immigrants!”

Hunt was ready to absolutely wreck her for the insulting comment. “The question must be asked; Do the Democrats hate Trump more than they love this country and more than they love the safety of my fellow Americans?” he said.

“This might explain why they are willing to defend members of Tren de Aragua and MS-13 rather than stand up and clap for a child with a terminal brain cancer illness,… Trump Derangement Syndrome is REAL!”

Watch Hunt go off at Crockett and the Democrats right here:

Watch Video

Today’s Big News:

Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs, raises Chinese tariffs to 125%

President Donald Trump showcased the art of the deal Wednesday, announcing a 90-day pause on tariff hikes for most countries while ramping up pressure on China with a 125% tariff rate, after more than 70 countries agreed to come to the negotiating table with the U.S. on existing trade imbalances.

Trump made the surprise announcement on Truth Social, explaing that he will dial back tariffs to a modest 10% for most trading partners, giving American businesses and consumers a well-timed breather after a week of market jitters.

Meanwhile, Trump’s decision to hit China harder—up from 104%—sends a clear message to a rival that’s been flexing its own trade muscle with an 84% tariff on U.S. goods.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump wrote. “At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.”

The markets loved it, with the Dow jumping over 7.8% as investors cheered Trump’s willingness to ease up on allies while keeping the heat on China. After the S&P 500 shed nearly $6 trillion amid trade war fears, this pivot proves Trump’s got an eye for the big picture—stabilizing the economy while racking up leverage for future deals.

