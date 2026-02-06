GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt went nuclear on Democrat Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon for refusing to admit that voter ID laws are common sense and fair, reminding her and other Democrats in the room that “every black person has a government ID!”

“This is absurd!!!”

Green energy turbine dismembers Bald Eagle in Minnesota

A University of Minnesota wind turbine, funded by an Obama-era green energy grant, struck and gruesomely killed a bald eagle—America’s national symbol—in Dakota County, Minnesota. Federal officials cited the facility for violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, proposing a $14,536 civil penalty amid renewed enforcement under the Trump administration.

Gruesome Discovery Details: Technicians first found the eagle’s lower torso and tail at the Eolos Wind Energy Research Field Station; its head and wings were located over a month later, revealing a dismembered, bloodied carcass from blade impact.

Federal Enforcement Action: The Department of the Interior issued a violation notice for lacking an incidental take permit, with spokesman Matthew Middleton calling bald eagles a “national treasure” not to be collateral damage in costly wind experiments.

Symbolic Trump Vindication: The incident dramatically echoes President Trump’s long-standing warnings about wind turbines killing birds, as the administration pledges no more free passes for the industry while prioritizing eagle protection and affordable energy.

Senate probes Mamdani antisemitism rollback threatens billions

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy launched a Senate investigation into New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on February 5, 2026, over his decision to rescind executive orders combating antisemitism and BDS participation, warning the moves could jeopardize $2.2 billion in federal education funding for the city’s schools amid rising concerns for Jewish students’ safety.

Cassidy Demands Compliance Cassidy’s letter questions whether Mamdani’s revocation of the IHRA antisemitism definition and anti-BDS order aligns with federal civil rights laws, potentially hindering Title VI enforcement in schools.

Funding Hangs In Balance New York City Department of Education’s $2.2 billion federal allocation as of June 2025 remains contingent on adherence to protections against discrimination, with Cassidy stressing continued eligibility depends on compliance.

Broader Jewish Safety Fears The probe highlights risks to New York City’s large Jewish population (1.77 million residents) and students, as Cassidy argues the actions embolden antisemitism during a surge in related incidents.

Neighbor spotted mystery van before Guthrie mom vanished

Nancy Guthrie, 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her Tucson home in the early hours of Sunday, authorities believe. Blood matching her DNA was found on the porch, her doorbell camera was disabled, and a neighbor reported seeing a suspicious unmarked white van parked nearby days earlier. The search continues with FBI involvement and a $50,000 reward.