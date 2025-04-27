GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt erupted at Rep. Pramila Jayapal and other Democrats for their failed attempt to suppress President Donald Trump’s campaign with a desperate lawfare siege in 2024.

Jayapal gave a scathing monologue against Trump, recounting his legal past and a supposed “lack of accountability.”

”In May of 2024, Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 felony charges under New York state law for falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels,” Jayapal told congress. She thanked the witness before concluding, “Protection against tyranny, that’s really what we are talking about here.”

Rep. Hunt was ready with a powerful response. “You may have forgot this but again, they threw everything at President Trump, they impeached him twice, they tried to remove his name from state presidential ballots, they laser focussed lady justice to try to eliminate the competition!”

“How do you survive this?!” Hunt asked. “He is clearly not like the average person. He is a political force of nature!”

Hunt continued to dump salt right on the wounded Democrats, “This is repulsive behavior that we saw from the left to prevent a man from becoming president of the free world, and guess what happened; we the people saw right through the crap!!”

Watch Hunt go off and the Democrats just have to sit there and take it:

BREAKING: Trump takes questions from reporters before returning to D.C.

President Donald Trump attended Pope Francis’ funeral this weekend in Rome, during which he sat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss peace terms for their war with Russia.

Trump returned to a gaggle of a reporters with many questions about his meeting with Zelenskyy, other foreign policy issues, the economy and many other topics. He arrived walking with Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley.

“What a nice guy he is!” Trump told reporters of Barkley. “I wanted to race him but I decided not to do it”

Watch to hear the President who never sleeps take on the press once again:

They love Abrego Garcia but they can't answer THIS question...

PolitiBrawl Editor Matt Miller asked anti-Trump protesters in Washington D.C. what was their message to illegal immigrant and alleged MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“Hang on, we’re coming for you!” one protester told Miller. Others voiced supportive messages and desire to bring Abrego Garcia back the the U.S.A.

“What is your message to Patty Morin?” Miller followed up.

“Who? Sorry I don’t know who that is” most protesters answered.

Patty Morin or Maryland, is the mother of Rachel Morin who was viciously murdered by an illegal immigrant.

Watch their responses when Miller tells them who Patty Morin is and again asks “what is your message to her?”

