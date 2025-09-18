Rep. Wesley Hunt went off on Democrat Rep. Becca Balint for accusing Republicans of wrongly mourning Charlie Kirk more than Democrats who were killed.

He did not stand for it for one second…

Click To Watch Video

Trump designates Antifa as a terrorist organization

A Life of Faith, A Legacy that Endures: Remembering Charlie Kirk

Donate Today

Media giant demands Jimmy Kimmel make a direct apology to Charlie Kirk’s family for classless remarks

The media giant, which operates 40 ABC affiliates, announced it will keep "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" off its stations until Kimmel makes a "direct apology" to Charlie Kirk's family and donates to Turning Point USA, calling ABC's indefinite suspension insufficient.

What did Kimmel say to get fired?: “The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said. “In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”

FCC Chairman supports regulatory action: Trump appointee Brendan Carr praised Sinclair's move and told conservative podcasters the FCC would take action against Disney, encouraging local affiliates to preempt Kimmel's program and calling for "change" at the network.

Corporate interests may drive Disney's decision: Industry observers suggest Disney CEO Robert Iger sacrificed Kimmel to avoid conflicts with the Trump administration while seeking approval for ESPN's multi-billion-dollar NFL deal and other pending business arrangements requiring federal approval.

Multiple broadcasters join boycott: Nexstar Media Group, the largest local TV operator with 265 stations, also dropped Kimmel's show, while Sinclair plans to air a Charlie Kirk remembrance special during Kimmel's Friday timeslot across all its stations nationwide.

Hollywood unions condemn move as censorship: SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America called the suspension "a dangerous precedent" and "blatant attack on creative freedom," while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer termed it "outrageous," as Kimmel reportedly explores options to break from ABC.

JD Vance hits back at Obama for accusing Trump admin of “exploiting” Charlie Kirk’s death

Vice President JD Vance fired back at Barack Obama for suggesting the Trump White House was using Charlie Kirk’s death to target political enemies, during an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters.

Vance fires back: Vance said, “We are not exploiting Charlie Kirk’s death to do anything except seek justice!” Vance continued, “If he said that, that’s absolutely disgusting!”

Obama criticizes premature enemy identification: Obama criticized the Trump administration for suggesting they would "identify an enemy" before determining who the perpetrator was, and claiming that “extremist views” are within the White House.

Watch Obama’s speech: