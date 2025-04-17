GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt los it at Rep. Jamie Raskin and the Democrats who are so fervently defending Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s “rights” after their party let in tens of millions of illegal migrants during the Biden administration, creating the mess the U.S. now faces.

“This was a mistake!” Raskin protested, facing Republicans. “He’s stuck in El Salvador under a dictator who throws people in prison that engages in torture! And my colleagues would rather go all the way down the field with Donald Trump rather than admit that that is a blatant violation of American due process and all of our constitutional values!”

Hunt pulled his mic closer, ready to respond to the tirade of accusations against the President and his party. “Let’s make no mistake about it, it is not the role of a single judge to undermine the Commander in Chief’s constitutional responsibility to repeal and invasion! This is an invasion! 20 million people entering our country illegally for the past 4 years is in fact the definition of an invasion!” Hunt said.

“Fentanyl is not a simple drug, it’s also poison!” he continued. “In my conversations with Texas sheriffs on the front lines, there’s no confusion about what’s happening. The mission of these cartels backed by the CCP is simple, and they told me this, ‘kill the gringo!’”

“I don’t want to see animals in my country terrorizing my fellow Americans!” Hunt added. “Trump won and he was given a mandate form that very reason. He promised to protect us!”

Suspected gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘violent’ history exposed in police records

Deported illegal immigrant and suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s history of violence towards his wife was exposed by uncovered court records filed in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, district court by his wife.

Democrats have strongly defended Abrego Garcia after he was deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration over alleged ties to the vicious MS-13 gang, claiming nhe did not receive due process nor was their any evidence of his violent past or connection to gang activity.

In the court filings from 2021, Abrego Garcia’s wife wrote of her husband, "At this point, I am afraid to be close to him. I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all the bruises he [has] left me."

She further explained Abrego Garcia punched and scratched her in the eye, and threw a laptop on the floor during an altercation.

"In November 2020, he hit me with his work boot," she wrote. "In August 2020, he hit me in the eye leaving a purple eye."

DHS released documents this week which allegedly prove Abrego Garcia’s involvement in MS-13. In 2019, Maryland police discovered Abrego Garcia loitering in a Home Depot parking lot with MS-13 members who reportedly had possession of illicit drugs, according to a Prince George's County Police Department.

