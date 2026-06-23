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CE Stanley's avatar
CE Stanley
39m

I am tired of TDS being the cause of damage to humans or things. When President Trump is out of office, do you think the random acts of violence will end or continue? Lock them up!

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Marj Dickson 's avatar
Marj Dickson
24m

WHY DON'T YOU FUCKING IDIOTS WITH THE LIES AND BULLSHIT YOU ATTEMPT TO SPREAD JUST GROW UP INSTEAD OF ACTING LIKE 5TH GRADERS.

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