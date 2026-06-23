We went to the Reflecting Pool to see for ourselves if it really is disgusting and covered in algae like CNN and the Democrats are claiming.

What we found completely debunked the mainstream media’s narrative… It’s blue and it’s reflecting!

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When the “Cost of the Past” Outpaces Defense: What’s the New Math for Your Retirement?

As the national ledger officially surpasses $39.1 trillion, business leaders—including Elon Musk—are sharing perspectives that are catching many people’s attention.

In recent commentary this year, Musk highlighted a milestone that has many asking: How does this affect the average American? Interest payments on the national debt have reached approximately $1 trillion per year. For the first time, the cost of simply “servicing the debt” officially exceeds the entire U.S. military budget.

Understanding the Context: Government spending and interest payments are complex factors that influence the overall economic environment. As we navigate this $39 trillion milestone, many are curious about how these trends may impact:

Your Purchasing Power: How does rising debt influence the long-term value of the dollar? Market Volatility: What is the relationship between federal borrowing and the stability of traditional holdings? The Role of Tangible Assets: Why are central banks and individuals alike exploring physical hedges in 2026?

In times of economic shift, many explore different ways to structure their overall financial picture. For some, this includes learning about tangible assets, such as physical gold and silver, which have historically served as a store of value for centuries and have never dropped to zero.

Monetary Gold is a direct precious metals dealer with over 25 years of industry experience and a consistent A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

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Billionaire hedge fund couple bankrolls NYC’s Socialist policy machine

Hedge fund titan Bobby Jain and his wife Carola have reportedly funneled over $30 million into their Jain Family Institute, a nonprofit that builds far-left policy roadmaps for universal basic income, rent freezes, and housing decommodification — ideas closely aligned with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist agenda. The couple operates from a $20 million Upper East Side townhouse and a sprawling Hamptons estate while funding intellectuals who argue private landlordism should be eliminated.

The institute’s magazine, Phenomenal World, is edited by Jack Gross, a top Mamdani fundraiser with deep ties to the Democratic Socialists of America who has publicly celebrated Karl Marx and raised over $20,000 for the mayor’s campaign. A companion blog launched immediately after Mamdani’s election to help implement his policy agenda.

Economists are skeptical. Stanford’s John Cochrane dismissed the institute’s policy positions as “well-tried and well-proven disasters,” while noting wealthy conservatives funding similar causes receive none of the social cachet their left-wing counterparts enjoy.

Trump endorses John James for Michigan Governor, consolidating GOP field

President Donald Trump endorsed US Rep. John James for Michigan governor Monday, calling him an “America First Congressman” and offering his “complete and total endorsement.” James, a veteran and two-time Senate candidate, responded by calling Trump the greatest president of his lifetime.

Trump’s endorsement immediately reshaped the Republican primary. Michigan Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt suspended his campaign within hours and threw his support behind James, arguing a divided primary would only benefit Democrats in November.

Two remaining Republican candidates pushed back. Businessman Perry Johnson argued Trump had received bad advice, pointing to James’s two previous statewide losses and a broader pattern of Trump-backed Michigan candidates falling short. Former Attorney General Mike Cox, who has also won statewide twice, declined to exit the race, positioning himself as equally loyal to Trump while making the case he is the stronger general election candidate.

Federal judge blocks Trump administration’s SNAP junk food restrictions

A federal judge Monday halted the Trump administration’s effort to let states ban SNAP recipients from purchasing sugary items like soda, candy, and energy drinks with food stamp benefits. US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled the USDA lacked legal authority to approve such state waivers and failed to follow its own regulatory notice requirements before implementation.

The ruling covers five states where plaintiffs filed suit — Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, and West Virginia — and deals a setback to the administration’s Make America Healthy Again initiative, championed jointly by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and RFK Jr. USDA had approved waivers from 23 states total before the court intervened.

USDA signaled it won’t back down, telling Reuters the agency will continue fighting to restrict junk food purchases with taxpayer-funded benefits. Prior to these waivers, SNAP recipients could purchase virtually any food except alcohol, tobacco, hot prepared foods, and personal care items.

Judge rules against Kirk assassination suspect in key pretrial hearing

A Utah judge Monday rejected Tyler Robinson’s attempt to compel in-person testimony from his former romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, at next month’s preliminary hearing. Prosecutors argued a recorded interview already captures Twiggs allegedly describing how Robinson confessed to shooting Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, concealed a weapon, disposed of clothing, and warned Twiggs not to contact law enforcement.

Twiggs received limited immunity in April for cooperating with investigators.