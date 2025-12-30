The New York City Democratic Socialist of America hosted a private training event instructing activists on how to best impede ICE activity in the city, including how to tip off suspected illegal migrants to flee ICE, know-your-rights best practices when dealing with federal agents and even announcing a hotline to call when ICE is spotted to summon a mob of protesters to the scene.

We snuck in and recorded the whole thing…

Click To Watch Video

I’ve covered many of these protests in the streets of New York myself, and now I wanted to see the other side of how these activist organize and operate to combat ICE.

Protesters often physically confront and interfere with law enforcement when ICE is present; notoriously the raids on Canal St became very combative earlier this year.

We went into the lion’s den to bring you the truth about what’s really going on with these protest networks and how they know where to be before ICE even arrives.

Together with Natural Health Response

Dear Reader,

As secretary of HHS, RFK Jr has made a demand that terrifies liberals across the country.

If enacted, it could cut off HUNDREDS-OF-MILLIONS in dark money campaign contributions… And set the liberal agenda back DECADES.

But he’s not doing it for political purposes…

He’s doing it to save the lives of millions of hard-working Americans, just like you.

Even still, the liberal attacks are ramping up to a fever pitch… He’s even been informed of assassination plots against his life.

All so you don’t hear a stunning secret mainstream medicine has been hiding for years.

Get the truth here now.

Learn More

P.S. If RFK Jr follows through on this single promise, it could cost liberals hundreds of millions in campaign funds, but it could also save your life. See what has the left terrified by clicking right here.

Minnesota “Learing Center” 2015 surveillance footage shows parents signing kids in then leaving immediately

Shocking unearthed surveillance footage from 2015, which came to light in a 2018 state fraud case, shows Minnesota parents dropping their children off at day care centers, signing them in so providers could bill the state for full days of care, and then leaving with the kids moments later, with some days seeing no families show up at all while day cares still claimed government reimbursements, and alleged phony centers giving kickbacks to participating parents.

Artistic recreation, not surveillance footage

Video resurfaces amid viral exposé of inactive centers: The 2015 clips resurfaced amid outrage sparked by independent journalist Nick Shirley’s viral video showing multiple Minnesota child care centers that received millions in state funding despite appearing inactive, including one with a misspelled “Quality Learing Center” sign, as US Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the alleged fraud a “breathtaking failure.”

FBI deploys resources as fraud schemes tied to Somali community: FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency has deployed personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to “dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs,” calling child care allegations “just the tip of a very large iceberg” and threatening convicted Somali scammers with deportation, as the scams have been largely tied to Minnesota’s migrant Somali community and Gov. Tim Walz faces fire over other alleged Medicaid-funded disability schemes.

$5.8 billion in “questionable payments” from Biden era HUD to deceased and non-citizens

A HUD report for fiscal year 2025 revealed that out of $50 billion in federal rental assistance distributed in FY 2024, $5.8 billion went to “questionable” recipients including approximately 30,000 deceased tenants who were either actively enrolled or received assistance after death, and thousands of potential non-citizens, with a “large concentration” of funds going to New York, California, and Washington, D.C.

HUD Secretary blames Biden administration’s lack of oversight: HUD Secretary Scott Turner stated the “massive abuse of taxpayer dollars not only occurred under President Biden’s watch, but was effectively incentivized by his administration’s failure to implement strong financial controls,” with HUD’s report alleging Biden directed the department “to push funding out the door with minimal oversight” and failed to provide tools to verify whether entities enforced rental assistance rules.

HUD investigating with potential criminal referrals: HUD must now confirm whether fraud occurred and its extent before determining if funding should be paused or revoked and if criminal referrals are necessary, with an official telling the Post that “HUD is implementing processes and procedures to revoke or pause funding” and “could make criminal referrals and exercise other enforcement actions once it has confirmed fraud occurred.”

Minnesota officials deny fraud after viral daycare video

Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families Commissioner Tikki Brown said prior inspections of childcare centers featured in Nick Shirley’s viral video “did not uncover fraud,” stating each facility has been visited at least once in the past six months with inspectors finding children present during unannounced visits, and currently there is “no pause on payments to the centers named in the video.”