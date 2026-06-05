Fox News published a bombshell report Thursday exposing the robust non-profit network behind the Delaney Hall ICE facility protests in New Jersey, siting investigative reporters who infiltrated the protesters’ private Signal chats to expose who is organizing and financially supporting the 2-week-long demonstrations which have frequently become violent.

I decided to visit Delaney Hall to ask protesters directly about the report and if they are connected to any of the cited organizations, including the Democratic Socialists of America and the ACLU among nearly 100 others.

Click To Watch Video

Sponsored by Natural Health Response

EXPOSED] Bigger than the Epstein Files?

Dear Reader,

Trump won… But the deep state is alive and well… And they just scored a HUGE win for Jeffrey Epstein’s clients.

After years of hype, the DOJ has officially dropped the Epstein investigation… And let countless unnamed conspirators off the hook.

But now the deep state has an even bigger target.

A secret that, if revealed, could cost them hundreds of billions in profit.

RFK Jr and the Trump administration are now perfectly positioned to expose everything…

But after what just happened with the Epstein files, we’re not taking any chances.

We’re taking this opportunity to reveal everything in the first in the first 5 minutes of this video.

Watch it here now while it’s still available online.

Watch Now

P.S. The deep state secret revealed in this video is explosive and may bring down a lot of very powerful people. But it could also save your life. Learn the truth here now while you still can.

Fetterman goes off on Graham Platner

Senator John Fetterman publicly denounced Democratic colleagues for backing Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner despite cascading personal scandals, including a Nazi-like chest tattoo, extramarital sexting with multiple women, and documented abusive conduct toward former partners.

“Every Democrat knows P-Hustle has Nazi ink, was Captain D–k-Pic on Kik, abusive towards women and slandered American soldiers online,” Fetterman told reporters.

Fetterman sarcastically referenced Platner's Kik username while questioning why party members overlooked controversial behavior and inflammatory social media posts attacking military personnel. Fetterman challenged Democratic Party insiders defending Platner as morally compromising principles for electoral advantage ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

Platner responded attributing past misconduct to undiagnosed PTSD and alcohol dependence, claiming subsequent personal growth. Recent polling indicates the Senate race remains competitive, with Platner and Republican incumbent Susan Collins tied at 46 percent each.

Los Angeles County elections chief Dean Logan faces scrutiny over delayed ballot counting with 700K+ ballots pending

Dean Logan, who reportedly earns nearly $450,000 annually leading the nation’s largest local election jurisdiction, is faced again with criticism for his competence as hundreds of thousands of ballots await processing weeks after election day.

Logan’s track record includes controversies spanning multiple states, including oversight of Washington’s disputed 2004 gubernatorial recount as well as similar delays during 2022 and 2024 California elections, prompting complaints from candidates and observers over extended result timelines. The elections chief oversaw implementation of a $282 million voting system in 2020 after initial testing revealed potential digital and physical security weaknesses.

Ballot processing center inefficiencies: California Post reporters documented empty workstations and unused facility sections despite 700,000 outstanding ballots requiring processing, raising serious questions about operational efficiency.

Ocasio-Cortez responds to 2028 presidential bid question - The answer isn’t “no”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remained noncommittal when questioned about potential 2028 White House aspirations, suggesting policy accomplishments outweigh electoral ambitions. The New York socialist said universal healthcare is a top priority, explaining achieving transformative social policy matters more to her than securing any specific title.

“Could I be president? Maybe, maybe not,” she told a reporter. “What matters more is that we guarantee healthcare in this country.”

RFK Jr. remembers his father on the anniversary of his assassination

“On the 58th anniversary of my dad’s assassination, I’m remembering moments like this: touch football on Cape Cod with my siblings — David, Kathleen, Courtney, and me. #GetOutside #LiveRealLife”