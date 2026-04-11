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This week resulted in some interesting news regarding our border. No, not our border with Mexico, it concerns our border with Canada.

The Robinson Report revealed four “British” men were recently caught by the U.S. Border Patrol after they illegally crossed into Maine from Canada.

The men’s names are: Ali Mohammed Ali Abdullah, Hameed Mohammed Nagi, Ibrahim Ayyub Khan, and Mohammed Sultan Saleh.

One of the geniuses decided to film their journey on a GoPro, where the men can be heard celebrating upon learning they reached U.S. soil.

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The Robinson Report says the men were caught because two maple sugar workers noticed the men walking in the opposite direction of where hikers typically go. Once they were caught by Border Patrol, the men claimed they were just going on a hike. Their story fell apart through further questioning, the GoPro video, and Google searches indicating knowledge of where the international boundary is located.

It should be no surprise that during the Biden-Harris border crisis, our northern border was unsecured since many Border Patrol agents had to be reassigned to the south to deal with the large number of people illegally crossing.

The shortage of federal manpower in the northern sectors was taken advantage of by illegal aliens who had the money and ability to fly into Canada. Unlike our boundary with Mexico, there is no border wall equivalent with Canada because, historically, there has been no need. The sign you are at the international border are the stone markers installed once the lines were established.

I can foresee a future where we will need to drastically install border infrastructure next to Canada because of the idiotic immigration policies in Europe.

This, of course, assumes we have fixed our own policies when it comes to legal immigration, not just illegal crossings. It should be noted that the Trump administration has improved our legal immigration system by not giving our visas carte blanche as it was under the Biden-Harris administration. As always, there is room for improvement, but things are heading in the right direction.