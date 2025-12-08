President Donald Trump seemingly predicted the rampant problems caused by mass migration and refugee location from Somalia during a campaign speech in Minneapolis in 2019.

Ilhan Omar compares Stephen Miller’s immigration rhetoric to Nazi language

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar drew criticism Sunday after comparing White House advisor Stephen Miller’s immigration comments to “the way the Nazis described Jewish people in Germany” on CBS’s Face the Nation, despite Miller’s own Jewish ancestry, in response to his X post stating “You are not just importing individuals. You are importing societies” and claiming migrants “recreate the conditions, and terrors, of their broken homelands.”

Trump calls Omar and Somali immigrants “garbage” amid fraud scandal: The exchange comes as the Trump administration focuses on Minnesota, where authorities allege a billion-dollar fraud scheme involving many from the Somali American community, with Trump calling Omar—who was born in Somalia—”garbage” during a cabinet meeting last week, saying “when they come from hell, and they complain and do nothing but bitch, we don’t want them in our country.”

ICE increases enforcement in Minnesota: ICE has recently ramped up enforcement activity in Minnesota, with the agency carrying out Operation Metro Surge earlier this month that resulted in a dozen arrests, including several Somalis convicted of fraud, as the Trump administration continues to scrutinize the state’s Somali community.

Mamdani releases video advising New Yorkers on how to “stand up to” ICE agents

“They cannot enter private homes!”

NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani released a video Sunday educating New Yorkers on their rights during ICE encounters, explaining that agents “cannot enter into private spaces like your home, school or private area of your workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge,” and advising that “ICE is legally allowed to lie to you, but you have the right to remain silent.”

Mayor-elect pledges to protect NYC’s 3 million immigrants: Mamdani opened the video by recalling an ICE raid last weekend in Manhattan, stating “As mayor, I’ll protect the rights of every single New Yorker, and that includes the more than 3 million immigrants who call this city their home,” while closing by emphasizing New Yorkers’ constitutional right to protest and vowing “I will fight each and every day to protect, support and celebrate our immigrant brothers and sisters.”

Video follows Trump meeting but reaffirms sanctuary city status: The guidance comes more than two weeks after Mamdani met with President Trump and appeared to find common ground on affordability issues, though during a Bronx church speech he reaffirmed New York’s sanctuary city policies, telling Trump that “city government can be in touch with the federal government on around 170 serious crimes” but expressing concern about immigrants “being arrested, detained, and deported for the crime of making a regular court appearance.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Stahl clash over “accusatory” questioning

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., sparred with “60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl during her first sit-down interview since announcing her resignation from Congress, pushing back when Stahl questioned her about contributing to toxic politics, with Greene repeatedly insisting “You’re accusatory” and claiming Stahl contributes to toxicity “in the way you question.”

Greene apologizes for role in toxic politics after Kirk assassination: During the segment, the two discussed Greene’s November apology where she told CNN “I would like to say humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics,” adding that Charlie Kirk’s assassination made her reflect on being “committed to put down the knives in politics,” though she insisted to Stahl that “we don’t have to accuse one another.”

History of contentious interviews between the two: Greene previously sat down with Stahl in April 2023 for a fiery exchange over the congresswoman’s claim that Democrats are the “party of pedophiles,” when she argued that “Democrats support children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries” and “sexualizing children is what pedophiles do,” prompting Stahl to exclaim “They are not pedophiles. Why would you say that?”

Trump makes history as first President to host Kennedy Center Honors

President Trump served as emcee for Sunday’s 48th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, becoming the first sitting commander-in-chief to host the prestigious Washington cultural event honoring American creatives.

Confident presidential debut: The 79-year-old leader joked about renaming the venue “The Trump-Kennedy Center” before correcting himself with mock embarrassment, predicted the ceremony would achieve record ratings based on his hosting experience with “The Apprentice.”

Board overhaul: Trump named himself as Kennedy Center board chair and removed all Biden appointees after personally inspecting the facility in March, criticizing it for “bad management” and controversial decisions like allowing drag performances, while securing $250 million from Congress for renovations including redesigning the awards from rainbow-patterned sashes to sleeker gold and rainbow medals.

Star-studded honorees: The president celebrated Sylvester Stallone for his iconic “Rocky” and “Rambo” roles, disco legend Gloria Gaynor, rock band Kiss, British actor Michael Crawford, and country star George Strait, with Trump serving as Stallone’s ambassador to Hollywood and presenting awards in the Oval Office the previous day.

The ceremony airing December 23 on CBS and Paramount+.

Senator Ernst demands 24 agencies halt funding for Biden program amid fraud claims

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst is pressing two dozen federal agencies to suspend funding for a Small Business Administration initiative she alleges became riddled with corruption after the Biden administration.

Program expansion accused of enabling fraud: Ernst criticized Biden for tripling the 8(a) program’s contracting goals from 5% to 15% of federal awards, claiming he “opened the floodgates to fraud” in an initiative designed to assist socially and economically disadvantaged businesses, with the senator citing “alarming, potentially fraudulent” awards distributed across government totaling over $40 billion in fiscal year 2024 alone

Criminal cases and undercover exposures: The push follows a June Justice Department bust of four individuals running a decade-long bribery scheme involving 14 contracts worth over $550 million that included cash payments, NBA tickets, and country club wedding perks, plus an October undercover investigation allegedly catching an 8(a) firm admitting to using minority-owned status fraudulently while outsourcing 80% of work on $100 million-plus no-bid government deals.

Coordinated audit response: SBA Chief Kelly Loeffler ordered comprehensive reviews of all contracting officers with grant authority over the past 15 years and sent letters to all 4,300 8(a) contractors demanding financial records, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent launched his own audit of approximately $9 billion in preference-based contracts.

Ernst’s letters to agency heads from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem demand they pause contracting, audit current agreements, review awards since 2020, and report findings to the Senate Small Business Committee by December 22.