Terry Bryant
I don't think you had to be clairvoyant to predict such a disaster in the making. Democrats are masters of taking anything intended to help people and turn it into their personal cash machine through waste, fraud and abuse.

It is now being reported that the total amount of fraud may end up being over 7 BILLION dollars.

All from the Somalian refugees who, like Ilhan Omar, swear their allegiance to Somalia over America. And millions of those stolen dollars have also been sent to the terrorist group, Al-Shabab, back home in Somalia.

And, at the center of the controversy is Ilhan Omar who sponsored the "Meals Act" that led to all this fraud by removing oversight and accountability. The very "guard rails" that she now blames for the fraud. And, oh yeah, Ilhan Omar reported a "negative net worth" (meaning she was poor & broke) when she was first elected in 2018. In 2024, she reported a net worth of up to $30 million in her latest financial disclosure. Somebody please explain how she went from broke to 30 million in six years??!!

She and Tim Walz need to be under investigation as she is clearly "ground zero" for the billions of Somalian taxpayer fraud in Minnesota that Walz aided and abetted the fraud by covering it all up.

