News anchor Scott Jennings gave a personal testimony Tuesday regarding Washington DC crime on Abby Phillips’ Newsnight on CNN, in a broader conversation about President' Trump’s order to deploy the National Guard in the nation’s capital.

During the panel discussion, a somber Jennings bowed his head as countered his liberal counterparts with a harrowing personal experience of his in Union Station, the massive station in the heart of the city.

““I was going to get a tie, and I heard the shots and saw the body hit the floor,” Jennings said.

“…there was a murder right in front of me.”

Trump’s order came on August 7, with the administration citing “that Washington, D.C., has a violent crime rate that is higher than some of the most dangerous places in the world…”

Trump went on:

“It is my duty to our citizens and Federal workers to secure the safety and the peaceful functioning of our Nation, the Federal Government, and our city.”

This comes in lieu of recent attention on the state of crime in the nation’s capital, with the cases of a 19-year-old staffer brutally beaten during a car-jacking last week, two Jewish Embassy employees murdered in May, and the death of Kansas congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym earlier this summer by a stray bullet.

CNN’s liberal stance, however, frames the city trhough different eyes, one opinion piece even calling saying, “The gap between Trump’s sulfurous rhetoric and day-to-day life in most of Washington undercut his dubious claims of a crisis.”

Since the deployment of about 30 National Guard troops on Tuesday, there have been over 100 arrests in the capital.

There is still uncertainty over whether or not Trump’s order will remain past the thirty day limits, but Trump has already stated he is on track to ask Congress for a “long-term” extension.