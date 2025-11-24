We asked young New York Zohran Mamdani supporters why they support his most radical policies like keeping NYC a sanctuary city and keeping ICE agents out, freezing rents, and raising taxes even higher!

Mamdani vows to maintain NYC sanctuary city status following friendly meeting with Trump

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani confirmed Sunday during a Bronx church speech that he will keep the city’s sanctuary city policies, telling parishioners he told President Trump directly that “New Yorkers want to follow the laws of our city” which allow city government contact with federal authorities for around 170 serious crimes, but his concern is immigrants “being arrested, detained, deported for the crime of making a regular court appearance.”

Declines to speculate on Trump’s reaction to policies: When pressed by reporters outside the church, Mamdani declined to speculate how Trump would react to his immigration policies, saying “I’ll let the president speak for himself, but I did make very clear that our focus comes back to public safety” while acknowledging “there may be disagreements between the president and myself, and there will continue to be.”

Comments follow surprisingly friendly White House meeting: Mamdani’s statements came days after he and Trump appeared to forge a new relationship during a Friday Oval Office meeting where they found common ground on affordability issues and improving New York conditions, with Trump admitting “the two had more in common than he thought” and saying “I expect to be helping him, not hurting him — a big help.”

Psychotherapist receives death threats after saying “Trump derangement syndrome” is real

Manhattan-based psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert claims he received dozens of hate messages including death threats after appearing on Fox News to discuss his Wall Street Journal op-ed about patients experiencing “Trump derangement syndrome,” with messages calling him a “racist fascist,” “pedophile protector,” and wishing he would be “slaughtered.”

Alpert describes TDS as emotional pattern, not medical diagnosis: The author of “Therapy Nation” estimates three-quarters of his patients display symptoms of what he calls “TDS,” emphasizing it’s not a medical diagnosis but rather “an emotional pattern” that occurs “when someone’s political feelings become so intense and consuming that they start to interfere with their daily life,” affecting people across the political spectrum regardless of whether they support or oppose Trump.

Therapy language escalating political disagreements: Alpert observed that “people aren’t separating disagreement from threat anymore,” with the spread of therapy language into mainstream culture worsening the problem, as people say “I’m triggered” or “I feel unsafe” instead of “I disagree,” which “escalate everything” and “frame the other person as dangerous rather than different.”

Backlash highlights contradiction in tolerance: Alpert noted the “intense” backlash came particularly from people in the mental health field, stating “many of the people who speak the most about empathy, tolerance and inclusion reacted with the least of it,” though he also received support messages from people who recognize the pattern, while some mental health professionals caution against labeling political emotions as pathology.

DOGE disbanded with eight months remaining on mandate

The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has dissolved, with Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor confirming to Reuters that DOGE “doesn’t exist” as a “centralized entity,” despite Trump initially stating the work would “conclude no later than July 4, 2026” when he announced its creation on November 12.