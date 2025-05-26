Happy Memorial Day PolitiBrawlers,

Watch as President Trump delivers Memorial Day remarks to American soldiers and veterans from Arlington National Cemetery.

MAGA Tom Homan DESTROYS smug Ari Melber for accusing Trump of targeting political enemies

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan destroyed NBC’s Ari Melber for accusing the Trump administration of politically targeting adversaries with the justice system.

This gets heated:

Melber pressed Homan about the Trump’s administration’s investigations into several high level critics of the president, including James Comey, Letitia James, and Andrew Cuomo. “Can you think of or name any public official or individual who is in these crosshairs other than those folks?!” Melber asked.

“Those who break the law should be prosecuted,… have any of those people been prosecuted other than the congresswoman (who allegedly stormed and I.C.E facility), other than the two judge who impeded I.C.E who tried to harbor and conceal an illegal alien and impede their enforcement efforts?” Homan fired back. “Are you telling me everybody on the list has been indicted?!”

Melber pressed Homan again, “It looks like to some that this is political targeting! The ACLU says it’s autocratic targeting, and you respond and say ‘they did it! The Democrats did it,’ does that make it okay?!”

“Wait a minute!” Homan halted the interview. “I said I find it shocking that they would accuse the Trump administration of weaponizing against their opponents when they did the exact thing during the Biden administration. I’m not maing any comparison, I’m just saying I find it shocking for them to make that claim!!”

Watch Homan take a bulldozer to NBC:

Resurfaced: Donald Trump delivers emotional Memorial Day speech

In years past, President Trump gave many powerful and moving speeches to America’s heroes. Here is one such resurfaced speech from a Memorial Day during his first presidential term.