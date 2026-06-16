Independent reporter James Klug stood his ground when a leftist nutjob tried to intimidate and threaten him outside the Delaney Hall ICE facility in New Jersey where hundreds of radical protesters have clashed with federal law enforcement for the past several weeks.

Klug refused to back down, which only enraged the unhinged man even more!

Click To Watch Video

FBI foils multi-phase drone and sniper terror plot against UFC White House event

The FBI thwarted a sophisticated terror plot targeting last Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn, arresting five suspects in a multi-state operation revealed Tuesday. Investigators learned of the plot on June 10 and executed a search warrant in Cincinnati, making the first arrest. Some suspects traveled to Fredericksburg, Virginia in the days before the event to conduct preparations.

The planned attack was designed to unfold in coordinated waves. Explosive-laden drones would first strike nearby buildings, triggering mass panic and driving the crowd toward a waiting sniper team. A second wave of attackers then allegedly planned to storm the White House gate amid the chaos. Investigators found at least 23 individuals discussing the attack’s details on encrypted messaging app Signal after examining a suspect’s phone.

Suspects told investigators the attack was motivated by hostility toward “capitalist elites,” billionaires, and politicians with ties to AIPAC. FBI Director Kash Patel credited swift inter-agency coordination for stopping the plot, calling the outcome the result of routine but exceptional investigative work. The event had drawn approximately 4,300 attendees, including 1,200 active-duty service members.

Together with Monetary Gold

Is Your Portfolio Aligned With Today’s Physical Metals Market Conditions?

As we move through 2026, global markets continue to experience meaningful shifts. While media coverage often focuses on policy and geopolitical developments, there is also increasing discussion around physical supply and demand trends in the silver market.

For many years, silver has often been viewed in relation to gold. However, due to its industrial applications, some analysts now describe silver as playing a more expanded role in modern manufacturing and technology.

Market Perspective

Public figures, including Robert Kiyosaki, have recently shared opinions on the long-term outlook for silver. These views reflect personal perspectives and should not be interpreted as guarantees of future performance.

Key Market Considerations

Supply & Demand Trends: Reports have indicated increased industrial demand for silver, particularly in sectors such as electronics, energy, and defense-related technologies.

Multi-Year Supply Imbalance: Some market analysts have noted that silver production and consumption levels have not always aligned in recent years, which may influence availability over time.

Paper vs. Physical Market Dynamics: The relationship between paper-based contracts and physical metals remains a topic of discussion in the broader commodities market.

Detailed analysis of these shifting physical supply dynamics can be found in our complimentary 2026 Gold in Modern America Guide. While global trends continue to influence the paper markets, Monetary Gold provides a professional pathway for those navigating the marketplace with physical assets.

Monetary Gold is a direct precious metals dealer with over 25 years of industry experience and a consistent A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Monetary Gold prides itself on: Education-First Communication, Transparent Pricing Structures and Secure Delivery and Storage Options.

Monetary Gold has built its reputation on being a straightforward and trusted source for those looking to acquire physical metal. If you would like to better understand how physical precious metals function within today’s market environment, we invite you to request our 2026 Precious Metals Educational Guide.

Request Your Complimentary Guide

11 years ago Trump decided to change America forever, and take back our country!

Watch:

Karmelo Anthony Supporters Spark Controversy With Post-Conviction Backlash

Fallout from Karmelo Anthony’s murder conviction continues to ripple through professional and academic circles. A Texas Department of Criminal Justice parole supervisor, Donna Robinson, was fired after posting on Facebook that Anthony would be protected in prison and expressing indifference toward the Metcalf family’s loss.

Two academics have also weighed in controversially. Howard University professor Stacey Patton published an opinion piece blaming Austin Metcalf’s father for his son’s death, arguing he failed to teach his son to respect “Black boys’ boundaries.” George Washington University law professor emerita W. Burlette Carter argued on X that Anthony was entitled to a jury of his peers and did not receive one, calling the removal of all Black jurors during selection a likely pretext, and demanding new legal representation for his appeal.

Anthony’s jury consisted of white, Asian, and Hispanic members — all US citizens, meeting the constitutional standard of an “impartial jury” from the district where the crime occurred. Anthony has already filed a notice of appeal.

ICE Arrests 117 Illegal Immigrants in Tennessee Weeklong Operation

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, working alongside local law enforcement, arrested 117 undocumented immigrants across East Tennessee between May 24 and May 31. The operation, conducted in the Smoky Mountains region, targeted individuals with prior criminal records including theft, domestic assault, DUI, and sexual offenses.