Sunbathers in Spain turned into impromptu law enforcement on Sunday when reported North African migrants leaped from a motorboat onto a crowded Granada province beach, sparking chaotic scenes, fortunately captured on video.

The black boat approached Sotillo beach around midday, sliding onto the beach mere meters from startled vacationers. The ship’s passengers jumped overboard fully clothed, swimming to shore.

"We thought it was a recreational boat, but when we saw people starting to throw objects into the water and getting out, we realized it wasn't normal,” Alberto Garcia, a beachfront restaurant owner said.

Garcia also described shock at how the travelers “weren’t in a hurry or afraid.”

Beachgoers immediately mobilized alongside waiting Civil Guard officers. Dramatic footage shows a man in a swimsuit wrestling one apparent migrant to the sand, pinning him with a knee until authorities arrived.

"They went in where there were more people, as if nothing had happened, and stopped five meters from the shore."

The migrants, numbering about a dozen, were quickly apprehended by the combination of law enforcement and civilian assistance. Video shows several individuals being restrained on the beach sand.

After discharging its passengers, the motorboat — carrying four remaining occupants — calmly reversed course and departed, leaving behind what one witness called a "surreal" scene.

Spanish authorities have not released details about the migrants' nationalities or legal status. The incident reflects ongoing Mediterranean migration patterns, though direct beach landings during peak tourist hours remain relatively uncommon.

Sotillo beach, popular among locals and tourists, returned to normal operations following the brief disruption.