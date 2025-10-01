Politibrawl editor Matt Miller asked Democrat protesters at the capitol building, what is their response to the 65% of Americans who say they do not want Democrats to shut down the government over their demands.

“Don’t repeat that Republican bullsh*t!” one protester snapped.

Watch the video below:

Click To Watch Video

Steven Crowder brings BACK “Change My Mind,” hires an army of security and wears bullet proof vest

Conservative commentator Steven Crowder has relaunched his “Change My Mind” videos, where he, much like Charlie Kirk, sits at a table on college campuses to debate with liberal students on political issues.

This time, Crowder was not messing around. He hired dozens of security guards and wore a bullet proof vest among other safety measures amid the radical left’s recent killing spree.

His topic: The Left Is Violent - Change My Mind

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldco

In a genius move that benefits all Americans, President Trump unlocked tax cuts for working and middle class Americans. You’ll see why in a moment.

But it gets better, because while the jerks on the left want to see you weak and timid, Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” delivers a lopsided win for workers and retirees.

Once the gears on this start turning, it’ll pick up speed and smash through the gates of Congress, creating an opportunity as wide as a city block.

But don’t clap just yet, because there’s more to the story:

If you’ve got a retirement account — IRA, 401(k), or TSP — then you’re likely in the warpath of that very machine designed to help you.

Because all it takes is one uppercut to the chin, and your retirement’s on the ropes. A bank failure, another damn geopolitical crisis, or God forbid a repeat of the 2008 market crash…

You might have wished you did something about it sooner.

So if you’re concerned about your retirement account, and don’t want to leave yourself open to attack, then click the link below:

Download the free 2025 Retirement Protection Guide.

Inside, you’ll get the blueprint to help hedge, neutralize volatility, and buffer your retirement savings against geopolitical shocks.

Trump rolls out reforms fast, and his gender-bender enemies will get crushed under the wheels. Markets may rattle, shaking the cobwebs loose. So while we’re in a construction zone, get out of the warpath, and get on the gravy train.

Get the free 2025 Retirement Protection Guide.

Get My Free Guide

Trump prepares for federal layoffs

OMB Director Russ Vought told House Republicans on Wednesday that worker layoffs through reductions in force (RIFs) are “imminent” and “likely a day or two out” as the government shutdown persists following Senate Democrats’ rejection of GOP funding plans.

DC bureaucrats panicking

Republicans blame Democrats : Vought and Speaker Mike Johnson characterized the layoffs as Democrats forcing the administration’s hand by rejecting the GOP’s spending bill multiple times, with Johnson saying Democratic lawmakers put Vought in a “terrible situation” and encouraging Republicans to defend him against criticism.

Agency heads to determine cuts : Vought explained that layoffs will be decided by individual agency heads based on what roles are appropriate under current spending levels and the Trump administration’s budget priorities, following earlier OMB guidance directing agencies to prepare layoff plans.

Democratic demands on healthcare: Senate Democrats have rejected the GOP funding plan twice in 24 hours, refusing to accept any bill that doesn’t extend enhanced Obamacare tax subsidies from the COVID-19 pandemic era, which are set to expire at year’s end, with the next Senate vote unlikely until Friday due to Yom Kippur recess.

ICE deportations to continue during gov’t shutdown

Despite the federal government shutdown the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will continue deportation operations, arrests, and hiring of new agents under funding from the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the Daily Caller reports.