PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller asked anti-ICE liberals in Washington D.C. if they wanted to bring back violent convicted criminals deported by ICE. If they said “yes,” he asked if they could come and stay at their house.

“He is an MS-13 gangster and dismembered a guy,… he needs a place to stay, do you have room?”

Click To Watch Video

Together with The Wellness Company

A critical shift is underway in the global drug supply. Today, an estimated 80 percent of the world’s ivermectin is manufactured in Asia, mostly China. That dependence has reignited serious concerns in the United States about drug safety, supply chain vulnerability, and medical independence…and the clock is ticking.

As demand for U.S.-made pharmaceuticals grows, The Wellness Company has taken action, producing ivermectin entirely in the United States, manufactured, tested, and packaged in Florida. This move offers a domestic, transparent alternative to imported versions at a time when trust in foreign supply chains is at an all-time high.

Ivermectin has been prescribed globally for over 30 years as an antiparasitic medication and received the 2015 Nobel Prize for its proven ability to eliminate parasites. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ivermectin was censored and suppressed by the medical establishment, which backfired, driving increased demand for the drug.

While most online pharmacies charge $5.00 per tablet for 12 mg or less, The Wellness Company offers a higher 18 mg dose for just $3.57 per tablet, with a 6-month supply (84 tablets) at an unmatched price.

Secure your U.S.-made ivermectin now and use code PBRAWL to Save $60 + Free Shipping 🇺🇸

Shop Now

Megyn Kelly calls for CNN’s Abby Phillip to be fired over bias, attacks on Trump

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly criticized CNN’s Abby Phillip on Thursday, calling for her to be fired after Phillip deflected from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s rambling answer on Taiwan by attacking President Trump instead. Kelly mocked Phillip for asking “Are we going to really pretend that the actual president of the United States has not made similar or perhaps worse flubs?”

What Kelly said: “Are we really going to pretend that you’re the answer to CNN’s need for fair and balanced coverage and new audience? Because you’re failing. No one watches you,” Kelly said, claiming Phillip’s audience had been “cut to below 400,000” (though Nielsen data shows “CNN NewsNight” has consistently drawn over 700,000 viewers since Jan. 15). Kelly added “you ought to be fired, and your cocky, smug sense of self ought to be wiped away” while predicting Phillip would “fail” in independent media.

Why it matters: Kelly also condemned Phillip for enabling left-wing podcaster Jennifer Welch to call White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a “Nazi Jew” during an October podcast appearance without pushback. “You’re such an asshole! Abby Phillip is a fucking asshole!” Kelly said, arguing the only proper response should have been “we can criticize his immigration policy all day long if you want. Don’t call him a Nazi Jew. That’s disgusting.”

Trump orders release of government files on aliens and UFOs

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he is directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other relevant agencies “to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs),” saying there is “tremendous interest” in the topic.

Why it matters: Trump’s directive comes after former President Barack Obama said in a podcast interview that aliens were “real,” later clarifying he meant “the odds are good there’s life out there” but that he had seen “no evidence” of alien existence during his presidency. When asked about Obama’s remarks, Trump said Obama had given classified information and “he’s not supposed to be doing that.”

What’s next: Defense Secretary Hegseth responded to Trump’s directive with an alien emoji and saluting emoji, while lawmakers expressed bipartisan interest. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) said “if he’s going to release all of the X-Files, I think that could be a bipartisan thing,” and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) thanked Trump, writing “Looks like we are about to have a ton of hearings on this.” The Pentagon said in 2024 it received hundreds of UAP reports with 21 meriting “further analysis” but found no evidence of extraterrestrial activity.

Virginia high school suspends 303 students for anti-ICE walkout that spilled into streets

Woodbridge High School in Virginia handed three-day suspensions to 303 students who walked out of class last Friday to protest federal immigration enforcement in a demonstration not backed by Prince William County Public Schools. The protest eventually spilled off school grounds and onto the streets, forcing local police to manage traffic and oversee the hundreds of students involved.