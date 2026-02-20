PolitiBrawl

Barbara Gray
40m

Are you serious? When the flew them to Martha's vineyard they were removed within 2 hours. DEMS are all talk ,unless they have to deal with them

Edward
1h

Liberals are so damn stupid of course they don’t want them in there homes 😂😂😂

But bring them back 😂😂😂you really can’t fix stupid kill all Dems I think will be best for the world

