Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy confronted protesters face-to-face outside a campaign event, Thursday.

One woman approached him claiming “diversity is our strength” while holding a sign that read “Vivek hates DEI.” She wasn’t ready for what he says next:

Watch Video

“The thing is, you’re in Mason right now,” the woman said, ready to spar with her perceived enemy. “Our diversity is our super power here! This is why we live here,… we have people from many different countries here and some of my friends are scared. I’m out here because I have some cover, I’m a blue-eyed old white lady!”

Ramaswamy respectfully interjected, telling the woman, “I would frame it a little bit differently. I think our strength is not our diversity. Our strength is what unites us across our diversity.”

“That’s just word salad!!” The woman fired back, frustrated by his answer.

Watch the clash here:

Watch Video

Presented By Health Science Institute

DOGE stopped by DEM judge?

Dear Reader,

They’re getting desperate…

Democrats have filed a massive lawsuit to bring DOGE to a grinding halt…

And an Obama-appointed judge seems hellbent on helping them do it.

It all looks to me like another rigged effort to stop DOGE from revealing the government’s dirty laundry, including the FDA’s biggest secret.

It’s a secret that could stop hundreds-of-billions in profits and dark money political donations, so they’re doing everything in their power to keep you from hearing it. Which is exactly why we’re not waiting around to see how this plays out.



We’re revealing everything right now in this FREE video.

Watch Video

P.S. If they’re going this hard after DOGE and the new Trump government itself, there’s not telling what they’ll do to stop this video. So please, in order to get this life-saving information, click here to watch it while it’s still available.

Trump to make bold renovations at the White House: report

President Donald Trump is planning a major White House renovation, inspired by his Mar-a-Lago estate, the NY Post reports. The overhaul aims to modernize the 230-year-old residence while preserving its historical essence, blending luxury with function updates.

“It keeps my real estate juices flowing,” Trump told a reporter.

Trump’s vision includes replacing certain lawn areas with paved flat surfaces to make it easier for women in heels to walk. Some public spaces may feature gold accents and marble finishes, echoing his Florida resort’s opulence.

The biggest possible addition would be a large and glamorous ballroom, which he has reportedly offered to pay for himself.

“I am very good at building ballrooms,” he said at a reception in February. “I build beautiful ballrooms … like I have at Mar-a-Lago, as beautiful as it can be.”

“I offered to do it to the Biden administration, a very active administration, but I didn’t hear back [so] I’m going to try to make the offer to myself … because we could use a bigger room … I think we’ve outgrown the tent stuff.”

Estimated to cost hundreds of millions, the project has divided opinions. Supporters see it as a vital update to a national symbol, boosting tourism. Critics call it extravagant, questioning lavish spending amid economic concerns. Trump’s team suggests private donations and his wealth could reduce taxpayer costs, though specifics details are not yet clear.

Resurfaced: Vivek DESTROYS arrogant Al Sharpton when he tries disrespecting him on live tv

Vivek Ramaswamy stood up to Al Sharpton during a heated appearance on his MSNBC show during his presidential bid in 2024.

Ramaswamy establishing his dominance over even the roughest mainstream media pundits, like Sharpton.

Watch the brutal takedown right here:

Watch Video