Two Venezuelan jets buzzed a U.S. Navy destroyer in international waters Thursday, in a “highly provocative” move the Pentagon says was aimed at disrupting U.S. anti-drug operations off the coast of Venezuela.

The U.S. Defense Department condemned Venezuela after two F-16 fighter jets flew near the USS Jason Dunham, a guided-missile destroyer, in the southern Caribbean Sea on Sept. 4, 2025.

The Pentagon called the incident a “highly provocative move” designed to interfere with U.S. counter-narcotics operations targeting drug cartels, including the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, recently designated a terrorist organization.

The flyover follows a U.S. Marine strike on Tuesday that killed 11 alleged Tren de Aragua members on a drug-carrying vessel, marking a shift to a tougher U.S. approach under the Trump administration. The Pentagon warned Venezuela’s leadership, labeled a “cartel” by U.S. officials, against further interference.

Tensions have risen as the U.S. deploys warships, 4,000 Marines, and 10 F-35 jets to the Caribbean to combat narco-terrorism. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a visit to Ecuador, called Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro an “indicted drug trafficker” and fugitive, citing a New York grand jury indictment.

Maduro, facing a $50 million U.S. bounty, has mobilized Venezuela’s military, claiming readiness for “armed struggle” against U.S. threats. Legal experts question the legality of the U.S. strike, citing a lack of evidence of an imminent threat. Venezuela denies U.S. allegations of narco-trafficking ties.