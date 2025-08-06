Vice President JD Vance is reportedly planning to meet with top Justice Department and FBI officials to discuss releasing the administration's interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, according to CNN, though Vance's office has denied the CNN report as "pure fiction,” according to the Daily Caller.

The proposed meeting would include Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to craft a unified response to the Epstein case fallout.

In July, Blanche conducted a two-day interview with Maxwell about nearly 100 individuals allegedly connected to Jeffrey Epstein. However, after administration officials initially hyped the case and suggested a client list existed, a leaked memo to Axios abruptly announced the investigation's end with no client list found. This sudden reversal sparked backlash from Trump's base, leading the president to dismiss the case as a "hoax."

Administration officials have privately expressed frustration over the case's handling, with some unsure whether it's truly closed given remaining sealed documents in ongoing legal battles. Maxwell was subsequently transferred from a Florida federal prison to a minimum-security Texas facility, where she continues serving her 20-year sentence. Her attorneys are fighting to keep grand jury transcripts private.

