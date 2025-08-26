Fighter pilots received commands from artificial intelligence for the first time ever during a Pentagon exercise on the verge of reshaping aerial warfare tactics.

The groundbreaking August test involved Air Force and Navy aircraft using Raft AI's Starsage system across F-16, F/A-18 and F-35 platforms during joint military evaluations of next-generation combat technologies, according to Fox’s breaking report.

A shift to an AI system represents a significant departure from established protocols, where traditional missions rely on human air battle managers who analyze radar and intelligence data to guide pilot positioning and movement.

Raft AI CEO Shubhi Mishra called the achievement “groundbreaking” among global military forces, emphasizing the technology's potential strategic advantage.

Starsage demonstrated superior response capabilities, condensing decision-making processes from minutes to seconds. The system provides individual pilot support rather than the conventional approach of human managers overseeing multiple aircraft simultaneously.

To ensure safety, human supervisors maintained oversight throughout each play-out scenario, with pilots retaining authority to request direct human guidance when circumstances demanded traditional intervention methods.

The system was able to answer pilot questions pertaining to mission developement, and threat evaluations. Starsage analyzed data streams and issued "picture calls" detailing enemy formations, successfully identifying five enemy aircraft in heavy group configuration—establishing the first AI-generated real-time battlefield awareness.

Mishra drew parallels to Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control, suggesting similar technology could prevent accidents like the recent Reagan National Airport collision between commercial and military aircraft caused by communication failures.

Despite technological capabilities, Mishra still remains resolute that humans should remain in charge of overseeing such critical decisions.

The development furthers ongoing Pentagon discussions about pilot roles in future combat operations and fighter jet procurement strategies.