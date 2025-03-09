United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain shocked CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins by defending President Trump’s tariff plan, praising his moves to get a fair deal for America in trade during a live T.V. interview.

”What does the uncertainty say about companies should be preparing for what’s coming?” Collins asked Fain of the recent 25% tariff placement on Canada and Mexico.

“Well, this isn’t new,” Fain answered. “They’ve had time to prepare. Workers, consumers, communities, they’ve paid the price for NAFTA and these unfair trade agreements, and they shouldn’t have to pay to fix it.”

“We hear a lot of fear-mongering, that tariffs are a tax, tariffs are going to cause prices to go up, but that’s a choice on behalf of companies. They don’t have to raise the price a penny!” he continued. “Companies are still making billions of dollars and they’re still forking over billions of dollars to shareholders!”

Collins expressed shock with Fain’s answer, saying some would be surprised to hear his support for Trump’s tariff agenda after Fain had strongly supported Kamala Harris and had once called Trump a “scab.”

“As I said, there’s a lot we don’t agree with,… but look, the election is over. We all recognize that there is a major issue with our broken trade laws. We agree on that and we’re ready to go to work to fix it,” Fain explained.

Sen. Kennedy goes HOG WILD on arrogant Democrat, tells him to stop taking drugs

Sen. John Kennedy exploded at Democrat witness for refusing to admit there is surging antisemitism on Ivy League campuses like Columbia University.

“You need to stop dipping into your ketamine stash!!”

“What’s there to investigate?! We see it!” Kennedy asked the witness about rising anti semitic activity on college campuses. “It was clear to me that the administration of Columbia and most members of the faculty believe passionately in diversity, equity, inclusion and the right to hurt jews! Isn’t that what you saw?!!”

When the witness refused to agree with Kennedy, the senator went hog wild, “Are you telling me Columbia was supportive of the jewish community?! You need to stop dipping into your ketamine stash!!!”

“If you want to stop the antisemitism, maybe we need to stop teaching the kids to be anti semitic!” Kennedy added.

Judge Jeanine EXPLODES AT Jessica Tarlov during HEATED live tv screaming match

Judge Jeanine went off on Jessica Tarlov when she suggested that Jeanine was pro-Russian, during an explosive segment on “The Five.”

Jeanine highlighted that the current situation in Ukraine came about because of NATO's encroachment on Russia, which was challenged treaties "signed decades ago."

"They [Ukrainians] do not have a future with him, They do not have a future with Zelensky. Zelensky is dependent upon us! It is time for Ukraine to start building and stop the killing" Jeanine argued.

"Oh poor Russia" Tarlov shot back.

"I'm not pro-Russian at all." Jeanine countered but was cut off by Tarlov

"Really? It doesn't sound like that at all!"

It was at that point that Jeanine lost it, "Oh, don't give me that! The truth is...they don't want NATO any closer and it's been decades that that's been agreed too!"

