PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller infiltrated New York City’s “May Day” protest in Washington Square Park, a gathering of thousands of far-left radicals, communist and Zohran Mamdani supporters.

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He asked them their response to the attempted assassination against President Trump at the White house Correspondents Dinner.

“If you think he is really a fascist or similar to Hitler, is it understandable that someone would want to take him out?” Miller asked one protester.

“Oh yeah! I think a lot of us want to,” she answered, laughing.

We went right into the belly of the beast to find out why political violence against Trump and his allies is so normalized among the left.

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Trump proves kingmaker in Indiana GOP primaries, candidates win 5 of 6 races against anti-redistricting incumbents

President Donald Trump’s crusade against Indiana state senators who blocked his 2025 redistricting push was largely successful, with his endorsed candidates winning five of six GOP primary contests in landslide margins—Trevor De Vries topped incumbent Dan Dernulc 75%-24%, Tracey Powell beat Jim Buck 65%-35%, and Blake Fiechter defeated longtime Sen. Travis Holdman 61%-39%. Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) said “Everyone in Indiana politics should have learned an important lesson today: President Trump is the single most popular Republican among Hoosier voters,” while Gov. Mike Braun called it a “historic night.”

Ramaswamy cruises to Ohio GOP gubernatorial nomination : Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy waltzed to victory over Casey Putsch in Ohio’s GOP gubernatorial primary after securing endorsements from Trump and VP JD Vance, who trekked to the Buckeye State Tuesday to cast his ballot. Ramaswamy will face Democrat Dr. Amy Acton in November’s general election, which polls show could be close.

Anti-Trump Ohio AG candidate who vowed to “kill” Trump rejected: Former state lawmaker Elliot Forhan lost his Democratic AG primary 66%-33% to Columbus attorney John Kulewicz months after threatening he was “going to kill Donald Trump” by securing a legal conviction resulting in “capital punishment.”

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Unearthed Clinton “Gag Order” Sends Hillary into Hiding?

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Penn State law school vows to center entire institution around antiracism despite legal risks

Penn State Dickinson Law distributed an internal five-year strategic plan pledging to make antiracist principles central to all operations—from faculty hiring and student admissions to curriculum design and research priorities. The document, obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, commits the school to prioritizing candidates from underrepresented backgrounds and implementing what it calls “antiracist critical pedagogy” throughout the institution, though the plan doesn’t appear on the law school’s public website.

Legal experts warn strategy likely violates civil rights law : Civil rights activist Ed Blum said the approach amounts to illegal racial consideration in decision-making and predicted courts would strike it down, while the American Civil Rights Project’s Dan Morenoff flagged the plan’s demographic focus as potentially unconstitutional. The Justice Department has specifically warned against using “underrepresented” as a hiring criterion in recent guidance, making the written pledge particularly risky for the university.

Bucking national trend away from DEI: Most universities have quietly removed antiracism language from their websites amid Trump administration scrutiny of higher education, but Penn State maintains an entire Administrative Council on Anti-Racism and Equity.

Chinese, Iranian foreign ministers meet in Beijing days before Trump-Xi summit amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Beijing Wednesday—about a week before President Trump travels to China’s capital for a high-stakes summit with Xi Jinping. Wang called for a “comprehensive ceasefire” and said China hopes relevant parties will quickly respond to international calls for restoring safe passage through the Strait, with Araghchi later describing the talks as “constructive” and saying both sides affirmed Iran’s sovereignty rights.

Trump says China hasn’t challenged US on Iran conflict : Trump told reporters Tuesday he has “a very good relationship” with Xi and noted China gets “like, 60% of his oil from Hormuz,” adding Xi “has been very respectful” and “We haven’t been challenged by China. They don’t challenge us.” Trump suggested Xi’s deference stems from their personal relationship.

Iran praises Chinese four-point peace proposal: Araghchi said in an X statement that Iran “appreciates the four-point proposal put forward by the Chinese side on upholding and promoting regional peace and stability” and “expects the Chinese side to continue playing a positive role in promoting peace and stopping war,” while supporting establishment of a new regional security architecture.

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