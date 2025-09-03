Federal authorities seized a record-breaking shipment of methamphetamine precursor chemicals from China bound for Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel in what officials called the largest bust of its kind targeting a foreign terrorist organization.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the high-seas interception of 1,300 barrels containing 363,000 pounds of benzyl alcohol and 334,000 pounds of N-Methylformamide from two vessels that departed Shanghai. The chemicals could have produced 420,000 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of at least $569 million.

Pirro characterized the shipment as part of "China's undeclared war against America," emphasizing how tons of synthetic drug precursors flow from China to Mexican cartels. ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons explained the strategy focuses on disrupting supply chains rather than targeting finished products, noting the seized chemicals would have generated over half a billion dollars in profits and contributed to American deaths nationwide.

The operation represents the Trump administration's broader pressure campaign against China's role in America's fentanyl epidemic, which kills tens of thousands annually. Simultaneously, the Treasury Department sanctioned Chinese chemical company Guangzhou Tengyue Chemical Co., Ltd. and two representatives for manufacturing and coordinating shipments of illicit opioids and chemical agents to the United States. Officials believe the seizure will significantly impact drug trafficking organizations.