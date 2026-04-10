From the MAGA Archives:

A historic unscripted spectacle occurred during one of Donald Trump’s most important rallies; a left-wing agitator heckled Trump, trying to derail his speech when two veterans in the crowd decided to take action.

“Who did that over there, come up here right now!” Trump told the two patriots.

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Accused Charlie Kirk killer’s handwritten confession to trans lover reveals twisted assassination plot

Tyler Robinson’s full handwritten confession to roommate lover Lance Twiggs (whom he calls “Luna”) was unsealed Thursday, revealing he wrote “I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it” in a note found under Twiggs’ keyboard after the September 2025 shooting at Utah Valley University.

The aftermath: Text messages show Robinson had been planning the killing “a bit over a week” and bragged about evading police afterward, writing “Im wishing I had circled back and grabbed it [rifle] as soon as I got to my vehicle” and “guess im just sittin in my car watching reels for another hour.” He arranged to meet Twiggs, who was transitioning from male to female, saying “I have no intention of being drug through the courts in front of the country.”

What’s next: Robinson’s father turned him in the day after the incident. He faces the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder and is due back in court April 17, when his lawyers will argue why press shouldn’t be allowed to record or photograph his hearings and trial.

Hunter Biden says he is all in for cage match vs Trump’s sons

Hunter Biden declared he is “100 percent in” on having a cage match against Don Jr. and Eric Trump, after commentator Andrew Callaghan invited him to a Channel 5 carnival tour.

Hunter Accepts Cage Challenge : In a social media video, Biden confirmed he told Callaghan he would participate 100 percent if the cage match can be pulled off and is still attending the tour regardless.

Carnival Tour Announced : The tour starts in Phoenix, moves to San Diego, and ends in Albuquerque, with Callaghan possibly organizing the cage match along with other surprises.

Callaghan Seeks Match : Left-wing commentator Andrew Callaghan is attempting to organize the cage match featuring Hunter Biden versus President Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric Trump.

Cozy Relationship Noted: Biden has a cozy relationship with Callaghan, previously ranting against critics of illegal immigration and calling an El Salvador prison a concentration camp and death camp.

Kamala Harris’ bizarre Trump impression isn’t very good…

Kamala Harris accused President Trump of acting like a mob boss in foreign policy during a National Action Network appearance, performing a strange impression about dividing global regions.

Harris Hints 2028 Run : Harris told Al Sharpton she is thinking about running for president again in 2028, saying “I might, I might. I’m thinking about it,” prompting crowd cheers of “Run again!”

Bizarre Mob Impression : Harris leaned back and impersonated Trump saying “Well you know – you take Eastern Europe, and I’ll take the Western Hemisphere. And then you over there, you get Asia, and we’ll just divide it up.”

Poll Leadership Shown : A February Race to the White House poll gave Harris 27.5 percent in a hypothetical Democrat primary, leading Gavin Newsom at 22.7 percent.

Historic Figure Claim: Harris has proclaimed she will have a marble bust in the U.S. Capitol as a historic figure like any vice president.

Navy scraps Biden-Era sub overhaul as costs near $3B!

The Navy is scrapping a Biden-era overhaul of the USS Boise after costs surged toward $3 billion, with Secretary John Phelan saying it no longer makes financial or strategic sense.

Costs Already At 800M : The submarine had consumed roughly $800 million and would need another $1.9 billion to complete, despite delivering only 20% of remaining service life after years pier-side.

Delays Span Decade : The USS Boise last deployed in 2015, lost certification in 2016, and has been sidelined nearly a decade due to shipyard backlogs and maintenance delays.

Labor Shifted To New Subs : Phelan plans to redirect shipyard labor and engineering talent from the Boise to accelerate Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarine construction.

ROI Comparison Made: The overhaul cost equated to 65% the cost of a brand new Virginia-class submarine but with the possibility of only three deployments left , prompting Phelan to cut losses and move on.

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