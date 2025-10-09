Turning Point USA has officially announced it will host “The All-American Halftime Show” on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, as an alternative programming to the NFL’s official halftime show featuring Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

The conservative grassroots organization, founded by the late activist Charlie Kirk, revealed plans for the competing event after the NFL received severe backlash over the their selection of the three time Grammy Award winning Bad Bunny as the halftime performer. A website for the event promises more details about performers and broadcast plans will be announced soon, with a survey asking potential viewers to select preferred genres including country, rock, hip-hop, or “anything in English.”

Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski previously stated that ICE agents would be present at the 2026 Super Bowl, warning illegal immigrants that “there is nowhere you can provide safe haven” and threatening apprehension and deportation.

Critics of Bad Bunny’s selection point to his anti-ICE activism and his decision to cancel U.S. tour dates over immigration enforcement concerns. “There was the issue of — like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about,” The artist said in an interview with I-D magazine.

Conservative commentators have questioned whether an artist who performs exclusively in Spanish represents American values, despite the fact that Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory.

The initiative initially sparked as a viral social media suggestion from Turning Point contributor Jack Posobiec, who proposed Christian rock band Creed as an alternative performer. While Posobiec’s initial tweet was unprompted, the overwhelming response appears to have pushed Turning Point USA to make the counter-programming official.

Bad Bunny responded to critics during his recent SNL monologue, making a proud statement in Spanish about what the moment means for his Latin culture before saying, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

With over 127 million Americans tuning into last year’s Super Bowl and more this year, Turning Point’s alternative show aims to offer viewers a patriotic alternative celebrating traditional American performers.