Tulsi & Karoline Leavitt team up to HUMILIATE smug Kaitlan Collins on national television
"Who is saying that Kaitlan?!! The only people suggesting that the DNI would release evidence to boost her standing with the president are the people in this room to sew distrust in the cabinet!"
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, alongside Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, clashed with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins when she accused Gabbard of releasing her Russia Collusion bombshell this week merely to boost her standing with President Donald Trump.
“What do you say to people who believe that you’re only releasing these documents now to improve your standing with the president after he said that your intelligence assessments were wrong?” Collins asked Gabbard of the bombshell report she released earlier this week, alleging that former President Barack Obama manufactured the Russia Collusion hoax to derail Trump’s 2016 campaign.
Gabbard corrected the misleading phrasing of Collin’s question before turning the podium over to Leavitt, who stepped up ready to brawl.
“Who is saying this, that she released this to try to boost her standing with the president?!” Leavitt demanded. “Who is saying that? The only people suggesting that the DNI would release evidence to boost her standing with the president are the people in this room who constantly try to sew distrust and chaos in the president’s cabinet! And it’s not working!!"
Watch the heated moment unravel here:
Thug accused of throwing cinder block at ICE during riots finally arrested at border
Elpidio Reyna, a 39-year-old Compton man wanted by the FBI for throwing concrete blocks at federal agents during anti-ICE riots, was arrested Wednesday at the US-Mexico border after being placed on the FBI's wanted list following the violent June 8 incident in Paramount, Los Angeles.
Reyna was arrested by the same Border Patrol officer whose vehicle he had damaged during the attack, with US Attorney Bill Essayli noting the "brave law enforcement officer who could have been killed" in the "dangerous and reckless attack" got to make the arrest personally.
After initially fleeing to Mexico to evade capture, Reyna was detained by Mexican authorities in Sinaloa state earlier this month but later agreed to surrender to the FBI, leading to his custody at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on felony charges of assault on a federal officer.
The arrest serves as a warning to other anti-law enforcement attackers, with officials emphasizing that masks and helmets won't protect violent rioters, as Attorney General Pam Bondi stated "You can run, but you can not hide. If you attack a law enforcement officer, we'll find you."
Sen. Blackburn warns woke schools not to try to hide DEI programs behind coded language
Senator Marsha Blackburn warned three Tennessee universities to eliminate DEI programs or risk losing federal funding, sending letters to Belmont University, University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and Vanderbilt University after hidden camera recordings revealed they were disguising DEI initiatives behind sanitized language.
Undercover videos caught university employees admitting their institutions renamed DEI programs to avoid scrutiny, with UT wrapping initiatives under "Access & Engagement," Vanderbilt using the "Center for Student Wellbeing," and Belmont not only continuing DEI but also enrolling illegal aliens despite ICE raids.
Blackburn argued that "renaming woke DEI programs to circumvent compliance" degrades education quality and violates universities' responsibility as federal funding recipients to align with President Trump's executive order and focus on providing quality education to students.
The Trump administration has taken a combative stance against "woke" initiatives on college campuses, threatening or yanking taxpayer funding from top-tier schools over DEI programs, antisemitism, and other issues, with Harvard already losing more than $2 billion in frozen funding.
