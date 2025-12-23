PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis McClay's avatar
Dennis McClay
10h

Who cares? Joy Reid is the issue now... she is despicable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lee Vail's avatar
Lee Vail
10h

Ben Shapiro doesn't belong in Turning Point USA; he is strictly Israel First.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture