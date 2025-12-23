PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller asked conservatives at TPUSA’s America Fest who’s side they are on after watching Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson’s combative speeches during the event, during which they made personal attacks toward one another amid their ongoing and growing feud.

THIS is the future of the conservative movement, watch it right here:

Watch The Video

Together with PolitiBrawl Shop

An excellent way to display your American Pride and stand up to the woke MOB!

On your Boat, House or Truck, the message is clear!

Made from 100% durable polyester, this flag is designed to withstand the elements while maintaining vibrant colors and high visibility. With its double-sided design, you can showcase it’s message on both sides, ensuring that it looks great from any angle.

Order your "Jolly Donald" flag today

Joy Reid rejects Kirk’s hug offer, warns against touching Black women’s hair

Joy Reid responded to Erika Kirk’s AmericaFest joke about giving her a hug and touching “the back of her head” by saying “I would never let you get close enough to hug me ‘cause I don’t trust you,” and warning “don’t be offering to touch Black women’s hair. We don’t allow it. This is not the 19-teens. It’s not the 1920s or the 1930s.”

Reid doubles down on Vance-Kirk “fairytale” suggestion: Reid stood by her previous suggestion that JD Vance could leave his “Brown Hindu” wife Usha for a “White queen” like Kirk to appeal to the MAGA base, insisting “MAGA is the one doing the racism. Not me” and claiming “the ultimate MAGA fairytale would be for JD to leave Usha Vance alone and go run off with Charlie Kirk’s widow.”

Reid attacks Kirk as working single mom contradicting conservative values: Reid told Kirk to focus on appealing to “White Christian nationalists” while questioning how she’ll explain to her Turning Point USA base “why you working and not home with your children who now don’t have a daddy,” saying their ideology demands “your behind should be in your house” instead of “out rubbing on JD Vance’s back of his head.”

U.S. economy surges at 4.3% in Q3, beating forecasts

The Commerce Department reported that U.S. GDP grew at a seasonally and inflation-adjusted 4.3% annual rate in the third quarter—the fastest pace in two years—far exceeding economists’ expectations of 3.2% growth, with the White House attributing the “blockbuster, expectation-smashing” results to President Trump’s “America First trade and economic agenda.”

Consumer spending and trade boost growth: Consumer spending expanded at a robust 3.5% annual rate, up from 2.5% in Q2 and above the 2.7% expected, while Trump’s trade policies contributed significantly as exports rose 8.8% and imports fell 4.7%, with corporate profits soaring at a 17.9% annual rate after adjusting for inventory pricing effects and depreciation.

Report delayed by shutdown, combines typical estimates: The GDP report for the July-September period was delayed due to the government shutdown, with this “initial estimate” actually combining data typically used for both the advance and second estimates, potentially making it more reliable than usual initial readings, while the economy grew at an 8.2% rate prior to inflation adjustment.

Border Patrol arrests nearly 50 illegal aliens with commercial driver’s licenses in three weeks

Between November 23 and December 12, Border Patrol agents in Southern California arrested 49 illegal aliens operating semi-trucks with state-issued commercial driver’s licenses at El Centro Sector highway checkpoints and during a multi-agency trucking sweep, including 30 Indian citizens and individuals from El Salvador, China, Eritrea, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Russia, Somalia, Turkey, and Ukraine.