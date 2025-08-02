Image from Rapid Response 47 on X

By Shaun Rieley, Ph.D.

Yesterday, the White House announced that it will undertake a major renovation to the White House. The plans entail adding a 90,000 square foot ballroom to the East Wing that will be able to host 650 guests. This project will dramatically expand the hosting capacity of the of the White House, which according to the press release currently only has space large enough for 200 and will be funded by private dollars (including a substantial amount contributed by President Trump himself). This is far from the first renovation that a president has undertaken, and far from the most extensive (the White House Historical Society reports that Harry S Truman’s “completely gutted and rebuilt the White House from the inside”) though it will be the first in the better part of a century.

Importantly, it will be more than just functional. It will be beautiful.

First inhabited by President John Adams (before it was fully complete), the White House was designed by Irish-born architect James Hoban who modeled it on Irish country houses, especially Dublin’s neo-Classical Leinster House, which is now the seat of Ireland’s parliament.

After the Capitol Building, the White House is perhaps the most recognizable built symbol of the American Republic. And, like the Capitol, it is an outstanding example of neo-Classical architecture in the Federal City, and a pre-eminent symbol of the Classical and Christian heritage of the American Republic.

The American founders knew the importance of beauty in the built environment. Having been classically educated and steeped in Biblical learning, they understood well the intrinsic connection between truth, goodness, and beauty. The neo-Classical architecture preferred and prescribed by the American founders stands as a stirring sign of their belief in the need for order, stability, and beauty to sustain the newly-formed American polity.

Drawing on the political theory of classical thinkers such as Aristotle, Cicero, and Polybius the founders created a constitution that blended elements of the three major regime types, democracy, aristocracy, and monarchy.

Images from Rapid Response 47 on X

While Congress represents the democratic (House of Representatives) and aristocratic (Senate) aspects of the Constitution, the White House represents the monarchical element. In this sense—though fairly modest as “palaces” go—it is fitting that the White House convey a sense of grandeur. The addition of a grand classical ballroom, designed by one of America’s premier classical architects, James McCrery is particularly appropriate. McCrery is noted for heading up his own firm, McCrery Architects, as well as serving as a tenured professor of architecture at the Catholic University of America where he heads up the classical architecture program. McCrery, it is worth noting, is a classicist who nevertheless advocates for a distinctly American form of classicism, rooted in our particular traditions and history.

Americans have, for too long, been told that the days of greatness are in the past, that we can no longer build great and beautiful things. And Americans have, for too long, been subjected to architecture—including and especially public architecture—that oscillates between uninspired and downright ugly.

It is time for America to reclaim our heritage as builders of great and beautiful things. There is no better place to start than with the People’s House.

The Author:

Shaun Rieley, Ph.D. | Director of Educational Programs & Teaching Fellow

Hillsdale College | Washington, D.C. Campus