By Rudy Giuliani

Listen, folks, I’ve seen America at its best and its worst, and let me tell you something: what we’re doing with these tariffs is tough, it’s bold, and it’s exactly what this country needs to get its economic self-esteem back. The media? They’re screaming like a bunch of spoiled kids who didn’t get their participation trophies. “Economic disaster!” they cry. “Trade wars!” they shriek. Give me a break. This is short-term pain for long-term gain, and the Trump administration has been upfront about it from day one.

Let’s get real here. Our economy’s been bleeding for years—decades, even—because we’ve let our so-called “trade partners” screw us six ways to Sunday. China? They slap tariffs on us higher than the Empire State Building while we roll out the red carpet for their cheap junk. Europe? Same deal—they protect their farmers and manufacturers while we let our industries rot. President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are a wake-up call: if you’re gonna hit us with 25%, 50%, or more, we’re hitting you back. Fair’s fair. That’s not radical—it’s common sense. And it’s about time America stopped being the world’s doormat and started standing up for itself.

The administration’s been honest about this from the jump. Trump’s not sugarcoating it—there’s gonna be some bumps. Prices might tick up a bit, some companies might have to adjust. But this isn’t some reckless gamble; it’s a calculated move to fix chronic problems that’ve been festering since I was chasing down mobsters in the ‘80s. We’ve got a trade deficit that’s a disgrace—nearly $800 billion last year alone! Our manufacturing’s been gutted, our jobs shipped off to third-world sweatshops where workers get paid peanuts—or worse, nothing at all, in what’s basically slave labor. And you know who’s fine with that? The liberals—the same ones clutching their pearls over Trump’s tariffs. They’ll cry about “losing their rights” all day long, but when it comes to the cheap sneakers and iPhones they love, they’re happy to look the other way. Hypocrites!

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Presented By Natural Health Response

Nobel Prize discovery TERRIFIES oncologists

Everything in this video, while extremely controversial, is completely true.

A Nobel Prize-winning discovery has led to a treatment with zero side effects, NO CHEMO needed, and success stories with complete reversals.



WATCH THIS VIDEO before oncologists demand its removal.

Watch Video

Continued:

These tariffs are the medicine America needs. Yeah, it stings going down, but it’s gonna make us stronger. You’re already seeing American companies stepping up, getting competitive again. Steel’s coming back, aluminum’s coming back—made right here, by American hands earning a fair wage. That’s what economic self-esteem looks like: knowing we can build our own stuff, grow our own food, and tell the globalists to take a hike. If we don’t fix this now, we’re toast—our kids and grandkids will be stuck in a second-rate country, begging for scraps from China and the EU. Trump’s not letting that happen, and neither should we.

Now, here’s the kicker: this isn’t some wild-eyed, right-wing fever dream. Tariffs have been a bipartisan idea for years! Don’t take my word for it—look at the Democrats’ own heavy hitters. Nancy Pelosi? She’s backed tariffs to protect American workers from unfair trade—said it herself in the ‘90s when she was railing against China. Chuck Schumer? He’s been pounding the table for years about leveling the playing field—called for tariffs on steel way back when. Even Barack Obama—Mr. Hope and Change himself—slapped tariffs on Chinese tires and pipes to protect U.S. jobs. This isn’t “fascism,” folks, it’s fairness. It’s America First, and it’s got a track record both sides of the aisle have cheered for—until Trump did it, of course.

That’s the real story here: the Democrats just can’t stand Trump winning. If he cured cancer tomorrow, they’d be out there picketing for cancer’s right to exist. It’s pathetic. They’ve spent eight years whining about everything he does—tax cuts, border security, peace deals in the Middle East—and now tariffs are their latest tantrum. They don’t care about the facts; they just want to dunk on Trump. Meanwhile, the media’s in lockstep, fearmongering like it’s their job—which, let’s be honest, it is. They’re terrified of an America that doesn’t need their permission to thrive.

Back when I was mayor, I didn’t fix New York by playing nice with the bad guys—I cracked down, made tough calls, and turned a war zone into the safest big city in America. Trump’s doing the same with our economy. These tariffs are a gut punch to the status quo, and yeah, it’s gonna hurt a little. But the payoff? A country that makes its own goods, pays its own people, and doesn’t bow to anybody. That’s worth it. So let the media wail and the Democrats weep—America’s coming back, and we’re doing it on our terms.