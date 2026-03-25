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Allen Hummel's avatar
Allen Hummel
2h

Trump consistently makes Democrats look like the morons they are.

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Jim Gatten's avatar
Jim Gatten
2h

Reacher's neighbor is probably a pussy looking for a little attention.

Sounds like he got it!

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