A reporter asked President Donald Trump whose idea it was to deploy ICE in America’s airports to help with security. Trump’s answer is the Democrat’s worst fear come true…

“It was my idea!” Trump shot back proudly. “And now ICE can arrest illegals as they come into the country!”

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JPMorgan Calls It a ‘Core Holding.’ Most Retirement Accounts Hold Zero

If you’re 55 or older and your IRA has no gold — JPMorgan just made that expensive.

They’ve raised their 2026 gold forecast to $6,300. Laid out a credible path to $8,000. And officially called gold a “core holding” — not a crisis hedge, not a speculation. A core holding.

Here’s why that matters if you’re near retirement:

Most Americans hold less than 1% in gold. When that shifts — even slightly — demand collides with limited supply. Prices don’t drift. They reprice. Fast.

Gold already broke $5,000. Already outperformed the S&P 500 in 2026. If you’re living off your savings — or will be soon — you don’t get to wait for the second leg up before deciding.

See how Americans 55+ are adding gold to their retirement savings right now.

The free 2026 Info Guide shows you:

Why JPMorgan is calling gold a “core holding” for retirement portfolios

What the $6,300 → $8,000 path means for people near retirement

How to add physical gold to your existing IRA or 401(k) — no penalties, no tax hit, done in days

Click here to see how Americans 55+ are protecting their retirement savings with gold.

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Mamdani’s “mass engagement” office seeks 14 hires with $1.6M in salaries to bring DSA mobilization model to City Hall

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s newly created Mayor’s Office of Mass Engagement will reportedly shell out nearly $2 million in taxpayer cash for 14 activist-minded positions with six-figure salaries, tasked with building a volunteer system for local advocacy campaigns through “co-governance.” The office will be led by longtime DSA member Tascha Van Auken earning over $250,000, with positions including campaign directors ($140,000-$150,000), deputy directors of co-governance ($150,000), and borough leads ($80,000-$90,000).

Why it matters: Job descriptions read like “a playbook from the NYC-DSA’s ground game that helped elect” Mamdani, with one Democratic strategist quipping “the Soviet politburo called, they want their job announcement back” and another raging the campaign director role should be called “Director of Re-Election Political Get Out of the Vote Using Government Money.” The deputy director of co-governance language is “almost identical” to what NYC DSA co-chair Grace Mausser called for in her 2025 manifesto “Building Municipal Socialism in New York,” where she wrote “we will bring our experience to city hall.”

The criticism: Democratic strategist Ken Frydman said the positions are “duplicative,” noting “there are already people overseeing city services throughout the five boroughs: they’re called commissioners and deputy commissioners” and questioning “why would a ‘campaigns director’ be on the city payroll, paid for by taxpayers?” The office has been compared to former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s taxpayer-funded PR machine, with the new postings coming as Mamdani calls on Albany to hike taxes on the wealthy over the city’s purported $5.4 billion budget gap.

New Jersey Democrat Governor attends Ramadan event at mosque led by imam with alleged Hamas ties

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill attended a Ramadan event at the Islamic Center of Passaic County, posting photos on social media wearing a hijab and taking selfies with the mosque’s longtime leader, Imam Mohammad Qatanani, a Palestinian-born cleric at the center of a decades-long immigration battle over alleged ties to Hamas. Sherrill wrote “thank you to the Islamic Center of Passaic County for welcoming me” and wished “our Muslim neighbors a safe, joyous, and peaceful Eid al-Fitr.”

Why it matters: The federal government moved to remove Qatanani from the U.S. in the mid-2000s, arguing he made misrepresentations on his green card application and raising national security concerns tied to Israeli records of his alleged Hamas ties and claims he failed to disclose a prior Israeli detention. However, an immigration judge ruled in Qatanani’s favor in 2008, finding the government’s evidence unreliable and giving little weight to Israeli court documents, with the judge also finding the government had not proven Qatanani engaged in terrorist activity.

The outcome: A federal appeals court ultimately blocked his deportation in 2025, ruling immigration officials acted improperly by exceeding their authority when attempting “to undo Qatanani’s adjustment to LPR status by using an agency regulation in a manner inconsistent with the procedures set out by Congress.” The decision focused on legal process rather than resolving underlying allegations, finding federal authorities failed to follow required procedures after missing deadlines to challenge a key ruling granting permanent residency. It’s unclear whether Sherrill was aware of Qatanani’s legal history at the time of her visit.

“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson won’t face charges after bloody neighbor brawl, police cite self-defense

“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson will not face charges after a bloody brawl with neighbor Ronnie Taylor, with Brentwood Police telling TMZ that “Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense” after reviewing “video footage and witness statements.” Police said “a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered” against Taylor, but “Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges,” with the case now closed with the District Attorney’s agreement.