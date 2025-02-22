Trump’s Right to Wield the Federal Funding Hammer Against Woke Governors
Let’s get one thing straight: Trump has every legal right to withhold federal funds from states that thumb their noses at his directives.
By Rudy W. Giuliani
President Donald Trump is a fighter—a man who doesn’t back down when the stakes are high and the principles are clear. This week, we saw that grit on full display when he clashed with Maine Governor Janet Mills over his executive order banning biological men from competing in women’s sports. Mills, a Democrat with…