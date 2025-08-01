Trump's new White House ballroom: "A space worthy of America's standing"
President Donald Trump announced an ambitious White House renovation that’s been in the making for over 150 years: a brand-new, 90,000-square-foot ballroom in the East Wing.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Thursday that construction will begin in September, with completion expected before the end of Trump’s term in January 2029. The $200 million project will be fully covered by Trump and other private donors.