PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard P.'s avatar
Richard P.
5m

Audit this sick bitch!

Reply
Share
Edward's avatar
Edward
7m

Will be so happy to hear that she is taking a dirt nap and soon. Elizabeth Warren is a horrible ugly homely cunt and can’t go to hell soon enough

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture