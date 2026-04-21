President Donald Trump's pick to replace Jerome "too late" Powell, Kevin Warsh, mocked and destroyed Elizabeth Warren so bad she completely lost her composure while questioning him during his confirmation hearing, Tuesday.

“Well I do disagree with the President on one thing Senator Warren…”

Click To Watch Video

Together with BlockTrust IRA

Nobody voted to make groceries 40% more expensive.

Nobody voted to inflate the dollar. Nobody agreed to the $8 trillion in money printing that happened between 2020 and 2024. Nobody asked for the purchasing power destruction that made every dollar in your retirement account worth less in real terms.

They did it anyway.

Trump called it out. The fake economy. The rigged inflation numbers. The Federal Reserve acting without accountability to the American people.

He was right.

And now he’s building a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve because he understands something the establishment doesn’t want you to understand: hard money protects people from governments that print.

Bitcoin has a fixed supply. No printing press. No Federal Reserve vote. 21 million coins, forever, regardless of what Washington decides.

BlockTrustIRA puts Bitcoin inside your IRA — managed by Animus AI (rated #1, Bitcoin Magazine), held in sFOX institutional cold storage, with a fee model that only generates income when your account grows.

0.14% trading fee. No management fee on flat years. Performance fee on profits only. . Get Up to a $2500 Crypto funding bonus when you open your account

Stop saving in a currency they can devalue overnight. Visit politibrawlcrypto.com

Learn More

Democrat Rep resigns before ethics hearing

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) resigned from Congress Tuesday moments before the House Ethics Committee was set to consider sanctions against her amid a pending federal criminal case.

Resignation Letter Effective Immediately: Cherfilus-McCormick submitted her formal resignation to Speaker Mike Johnson effective April 21, 2026 at 1:30pm after posting a public statement early Tuesday afternoon calling the ethics process a witch hunt.

Family Company Diverted Funds: She was indicted in November 2025 for allegedly diverting five million dollars in FEMA overpayment through Trinity Health Care Services for campaign funding, straw donors and personal benefit.

Ethics Found Substantial Evidence: The House Ethics Committee had found substantial evidence of misconduct involving campaign finance laws, criminal laws, the Ethics in Government Act and House rules.

Chairman Loses Jurisdiction: Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest stated the committee lost jurisdiction due to the resignation and there will not be a sanctions hearing.

FBI probes mysterious deaths and disappearances of scientists

The FBI is spearheading an investigation into connections among at least ten missing or dead scientists and staff working in U.S. nuclear or space technology over the past 33 months.

Oversight Committee Investigates Reports: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer launched an investigation noting eleven of America’s top nuclear and rocket scientists have gone missing without real explanation.

NASA Cooperating Fully: NASA is coordinating with relevant agencies on the missing scientists and states nothing related indicates a national security threat at this time.

Trump Hopes It Is Random: President Donald Trump commented that he hopes the incidents are random calling it pretty serious stuff involving very important people.

White House Reviews Cases: The White House is actively working with the FBI and agencies to review all cases together and identify any potential commonalities.

US seizes Iranian oil tanker amid blockade

U.S. forces seized the Iranian oil-carrying vessel “M/T Tifani” in the Bay of Bengal and turned back twenty-eight ships attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz since the blockade began.

Navy Turns Back Ships: The U.S. Navy has turned back twenty-eight vessels since the American blockade of Iranian ports started about a week ago near the Strait of Hormuz per CENTCOM.

Boarding of Sanctioned Tanker: U.S. forces boarded the stateless sanctioned “M/T Tifani” without incident as part of efforts to disrupt illicit networks providing material support to Iran.

Cargo Ship Attempted Evasion: The Iranian cargo ship Touska was seized in the Gulf of Oman after attempting to run the blockade following stops in China.

Ties To Nuclear Programs: The Touska was sanctioned in 2020 in President Trump’s first term for connections to Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

Don’t miss our exclusive sit down with Sean Spicer!

Sean Spicer reveals Trump’s BIGGEST MISTAKE and how he took action to fix it in Trump 2.0

Click To Watch Video