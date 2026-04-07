President Donald Trump’s EPA Administrator, and rumored pick to replace Pam Bondi as Attorney General, Lee Zeldin lost it at Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse during a fiery hearing on the cancelation of wasteful green grants as part of the administration’s effort to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government.

“You don’t care about wasting money but the Trump administration does sir!” Zeldin exploded at the Democrat. “I don’t now what to say to you!!”

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Trump gives grim final warning to Iran

President Donald Trump issued a grim warning Tuesday morning saying "a whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran doesn't make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by the 8 p.m. ET deadline, writing on Truth Social "I don't want that to happen, but it probably will."

Trump suggested that with "complete and total regime change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen," calling it "one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World."

He added that "47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end" and urged "God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

Missing Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei unconscious and “unable to be involved in any decision-making,” intelligence memo reveals

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, is unconscious and “unable to be involved in any decision-making” while undergoing medical treatment for a “severe” condition in Qom, roughly 87 miles south of Tehran, according to an intelligence memo obtained by the Times of London based on US and Israeli intelligence. Khamenei has not been seen since being severely injured during Feb. 28 US-Israeli strikes that killed his father Ali Khamenei and much of his family, with only written statements given as questionable proof of leadership.

Why it matters: Conflicting reports have emerged about Khamenei’s injuries since the war’s outbreak—some claiming only a fractured foot and minor injuries, others suggesting he’s in a coma. Since being named his father’s successor last month, statements supposedly from Khamenei have been broadcast via state media, including a March 12 message vowing “we will not refrain from avenging the blood of your martyrs” and an April 1 statement pledging to support “the resistance against the Zionist-American enemy.”

The uncertainty: Until now, Khamenei’s absence has fueled speculation about his condition and Iran’s actual leadership structure, with the memo confirming he is currently incapacitated and cannot participate in regime decision-making despite written statements attributed to him continuing to emerge through official channels.

Mamdani releases robust “Racial Equity Plan” sparking Trump DOJ review and backlash

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani released his “Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan” Monday showing racial disparities in housing, education, and income, with the plan establishing “a new framework for how New York City measures affordability, understands inequity and plans for a more equitable future.”

Mamdani said “Black and Latino New Yorkers—who have been pushed out of this city for decades—are bearing the brunt” and “we cannot tackle systemic racial inequity without confronting the affordability crisis head-on.”

Why it matters: The plan features more than 200 agency-level goals, over 800 proposed strategies, and roughly 600 performance indicators across seven domains including economy, housing, health, and community safety. DOJ Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon posted “sounds fishy/illegal” and “will review!” while Libs of TikTok called it “straight-up racism against White people.” The city billed it as the “first time any NYC administration has required major city agencies to examine their work through a racial equity lens.”

The spending: The Office of Racial Equity will receive $5.6 million annually while the Commission on Racial Equity gets $4.6 million—a combined $10.2 million representing roughly a 42% jump from last year’s $7.2 million. During his campaign, Mamdani proposed shifting “the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and Whiter neighborhoods.”

Downed US airman’s first message after ejecting over Iran on Good Friday: “God is good,” rescued Easter Sunday

War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday that a downed U.S. airman’s first message after ejecting over Iran was “God is good,” as the airman was shot down on Good Friday, spent Saturday hiding in a mountain crevice, and was rescued at sunrise Easter Sunday. President Trump said the injured airman, “bleeding rather profusely,” treated his own wounds, scaled cliff faces, and transmitted his location after spending 48 hours evading “thousands, thousands of people” hunting him.