President Trump's FCC Chair Brendan Carr fired back at Politico reporter Dasha Burns for suggesting Trump is attacking free speech by holding mainstream media accountable for false and biased reporting.

“Look at all these hoaxes that the media has pushed,… That’s why you have this deep lack of trust!” Carr told the reporter.

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Together with Mode Mobile

Buffett’s ‘Phone Rule’ Could Make This Company Soar

Warren Buffett famously said that “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

But what if your phone could do it for you? 📲

That’s exactly what Mode Mobile has created - technology that turns idle phone time into passive income. With 490M+ users in their ecosystem and $1B in earnings and savings, their EarnPhone is being called the Uber of smartphones.

With 32,481% revenue growth, they were named the fastest-growing software company in 2023 by Deloitte, and with 7 billion smartphones worldwide their market could be significantly larger than Uber’s.

They’ve just secured their Nasdaq stock ticker $MODE, and you have until August 14 to invest in their pre-IPO offering at $0.52/share.

⚠️ Invest before the share price changes on August 14.

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Disclaimers

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

WATCH: Nick Shirley chased by knife-wielding attacker in Spain

RFK Jr. EXPLODES at CNN’s Dana Bash, shuts her down on her own show

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a heated exchange with CNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday over rising US measles cases and his role in vaccine hesitancy.

“I can see you’re flustered now!!”

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Kennedy rejected personal responsibility for the outbreak, arguing the US is outperforming other developed nations including Mexico, Canada, and the UK on a per capita basis, and pointing to Fauci’s private diary entries suggesting COVID lockdowns and renewed distrust in Big Pharma drove drops in childhood vaccination rates.

Pressed by Bash to directly encourage parents to vaccinate their children, Kennedy agreed: “People should get their children vaccinated for measles. A measles vaccine is effective. It stops measles in about 97% of cases.” He also called out Bash for rolling her eyes during his comments about vaccine-autism research.

The interview grew tense when Kennedy accused CNN of committing “press malpractice” during COVID and asked Bash whether her job was to end vaccine hesitancy or tell the truth. CNN defended Bash’s performance in a statement afterward.

Mamdani kicks business leaders to the curb, fires entire advisory board of major NYC fund

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani disbanded the entire advisory board of the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, a nonprofit that channels private sector donations into city initiatives. The mass dismissal, the first in at least three mayoral administrations, removed prominent business leaders including executives from Blackstone, Citigroup, GFP Real Estate, and the Real Estate Board of New York.