Trump's Energy Secretary Chris Wright sparred with Kaitlan Collins live on CNN about criticism towards the administration’s report on climate change which some scientists say includes “cherry-picked data.”

Watch the climate clash here:

Wright pushed back on the report’s critics, saying that they have been responsible for “politically-driven” assessments of climate data “to hype up a real issue, but an issue that is nowhere near the world’s greatest challenge.

“This report actually isn’t radical or anything out of the conventional lines, it’s just the media never reads the actual details of climate change,” Wright fired back at Collin’s.

