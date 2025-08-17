Opinion:

It was in 2021 when some friends and I were walking down H Street in Washington, D.C. late one night after the bars had closed for the evening. We had finished grabbing our customary jumbo pizza slices and were walking to an apartment building when suddenly, a man across the street started to yell at us.

This was a common occurrence as H Street had started to become dangerous in the aftermath of the 2020 BLM riots and COVID lockdowns. What made this encounter different was that man then crossed the street to chase after us, even though we did nothing to warrant his attention in the first place. We started to walk faster, only for him to pick up his pace. So we abruptly crossed the street to shake him off. That did not work.

We nearly broke out into a run, with one of my female friends handing me her hot pink taser in case he closed the distance. I mentally cursed D.C.’s guns laws for leaving me with this as one of my only options for self-defense. We had to go down a flight of stairs to turn on the street where the apartment was. Once we reached the bottom, it appears the deranged man lost interest. We hurried into the lobby to make sure we lost him for good.

This is a small taste of the lawlessness our nation’s capital has descended into since 2020. While my story has a good ending, there are many who did not have the same outcome when they became victims of random, yet common crime. Political staffers, members of Congress, and locals have long felt that Washington, D.C. was not as safe as it could be because of the wide latitude D.C. politicians and the justice system had given career criminals.

In 2022, I went on a ride-along with D.C. Metro police detective in the Anacostia area. For those who are unaware, Anacostia and the southeast part of the city in general is considered the most unsafe part. As we were walking to the vehicle to leave the station, gunshots rang out down the street from the police station. We were later told a woman had been shot.

D.C. police were understaffed to the point where they did not conduct regular patrols in the southeast. All they could do was put one officer in a cruiser or SUV next to shooting hotspots so that when a shooting inevitably occurred, the officer could respond right away.

This is what Democrats and their policies have done to our nation’s capital. The seat of where all three branches of government live and work from. While I’m certainly no fan of D.C., it should not become a cesspool of crime and decay.

That is why President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on the city’s crime is not only needed, but warranted to show Democrats who are unable to self-govern. They would rather “deal” and “tolerate” the higher level of crime that happens, literally, in front of their row homes or apartments than do what is necessary to improve their own quality of life.

I know the common response to situations like this in deep-blue cities is “Let them destroy themselves, it’s what they voted for.” While I understand that point of view, I ultimately disagree with it because D.C. in particular does not belong to just the unhinged liberals who live and work there. D.C. is our nation’s capital. It should be one of the best cities in the country.

The fact that Mexico City, Mexico or Bogota, Colombia are safer than D.C., when each of those countries are embroiled in wars against cartels, is shameful. Liberals and the media keep pointing to how crime overall is down in D.C., but the fact remains even with those manipulated statistics, the crime rate is still higher than it was before 2020. The Mexican Embassy in D.C. put out a travel alert to its citizens in 2023 because of the crime.

The effect of surging federal agents and the National Guard to the area has been noticeable. Granted, it will not be the long-term solution, but it shows that allowing criminals to run rampant through different parts of the city is by choice. A choice Democrats are happy to make. The good news is Trump’s administration has jurisdiction to say ‘enough!’