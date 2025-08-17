PolitiBrawl

Dolores Adams
The demonrats are doing this because they hate Pres Trump. sine they feel this way and cant support our country, they don't belong in the government or any form of government. Get rid

'of them.

Terry Bryant
I am a 32 year Army Combat Veteran who has given much to my country. Yet as an American Citizen and a Veteran I could not ever go to DC, my nations capital as legal gun owner and advanced CCP holder without being arrested and made a criminal. DC has so many criminals in it because they know most people can't protect themselves. Yet the Democrats would have us believe DC is safe and Trump's decision to empower our police is tyranny. What does that say about our current Democrats?

