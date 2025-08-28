It has been over a week since President Donald Trump sent additional federal agents and D.C. National Guardsmen into the nation’s capital in an effort to bring down the city’s crime rate, and it has been a resounding success so far.

During the first full week of the additional resources and manpower in the D.C., there was not a single murder within the city limits for the first time in months and the first time in a long time during the summer months.

As I wrote last week, the effects of Trump sending in the federal government to address crime will show how the tolerance for crime, big and small, is by choice, and it is a choice Democrats are happy to make when it comes to tolerating it because the real solution is unacceptable to them.

The drop in crime is more than just the murders. The union for the Metropolitan Police Department reported other major crimes had seen a significant decrease. Robberies dropped 46%, assault with a deadly weapon dropped 6%, carjackings dropped 83%, car theft dropped 21%, and crime overall has dropped 8% after Trump’s takeover.

It is worth remembering how the crime statistics prior to the federal takeover appeared to be cooked to make it look like crime was lower than it actually was. This is why the Democratic talking point of crime decreasing can not be taken seriously because not only do the numbers appear to be fudged, but those numbers are still higher than they were prior to 2020. The “Defund the Police” movement and the nonsense response to COVID-19 has led to negative effects that has lasted for years.

It is a pattern seen across the United States in Democrat-controlled cities. Even though it looks as though the high crime rate is dropping, there are many crimes that are still being committed at a rate that should be intolerable.

While Trump has made the right steps to get crime under our nation’s capital under control, the pro-criminal policies passed by the city council are still in effect and that same mindset is still embedded in the city’s judiciary.

This is evident in the assault case of Big Balls, whose beating spurred Trump into action. Two teenagers who were charged for the attempted carjacking, with Big Balls fending off his attackers as best as he could, have already been released from juvenile custody. A judge ordered the release of one of the teens to a youth shelter and the other to home confinement, according to NBC Washington.

Young offenders in D.C. are consistently given slaps on the wrist for serious crimes, which does nothing to stop them from going back out to commit similar crimes again.

Eventually, the extra manpower Trump sent into the city will go home or to other assignments, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department to deal with what they have been dealing with for years. The department is supposed to have 4,000 officers but they barely have over 3,000. Officers on the force recorded 1.8 million overtime hours because of the manpower shortage. The progressive population is even more radicalized against MPD because they dared took the help offered to them by Trump.

While I think putting D.C. under total federal control could lead to a few problems down the line in future, Democratic presidential administrations, it has long been clear a local city council is unable to govern our nation’s capital. As I said before, D.C. should be one of the best cities to live and work in. It represents the United States to the rest of the country and to the world.

It is shameful that Mexico City, which is home to a population of 22 million, is safer than the United States’ capital, whose population is fewer than one million. Trump’s plan has had major successes. He just needs to solidify it in D.C. and across the country.