President Donald Trump gave a chilling message to reporters at the White House late last night after an attempted shooter rushed into the hotel hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner he was attending with many members of the administration.

“I can’t imagine that there is any profession that is more dangerous,… I accept the risks…”

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White House Correspondents’ Dinner gunman targeted “administration officials,” told police he wanted to breach ballroom

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, told police he was targeting “administration officials” at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night but wasn’t after anyone in particular, with one law enforcement source saying “He was trying to just breach his way in and take whoever he could.” The CalTech-educated teacher from Torrance, Calif., rushed a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives around 8:30 p.m.—about 20 minutes after Trump and first lady Melania Trump made their grand entrance—attempting to barge into the ballroom of approximately 2,500 people including the first couple, VP JD Vance, Trump cabinet members and journalists.

Secret Service agent shot, suspect subdued in hotel lobby : Allen appeared to gain entry by paying for a hotel room and smuggling weapons inside, with a volunteer saying they saw him assemble a long weapon “in [an] unsecured room” before making a mad dash toward the ballroom. A Secret Service agent was shot in the vest during the gunfight and rushed to a hospital in “great spirits,” while Secret Service agents whisked away Trump and the first lady as guests took cover under tables.

Suspect took cross-country train from LA to DC: Acting AG Todd Blanche said Allen took a cross-country train originating in Los Angeles, traveling through Chicago before ending up in DC—possibly to “sidestep tracking methods and security procedures” or because “he had those firearms with him.” Allen has been charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault of a federal officer. Trump said he didn’t believe the attack was related to the Iran war and assured the dinner will be rescheduled within 30 days.

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Who is the WHCD shooter: What we know so far

Cole Allen, 31, a computer scientist from Torrance, California, went from designing first-person shooter games to becoming an alleged shooter himself at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Allen graduated from CalTech in 2017 with a BS in mechanical engineering, worked as a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory summer research fellow in 2014, and created “First Law,” a physics-based role-playing shooter game, plus another complex 2-D physics game called “Bohrdom” released on Steam.

Recent career and political activity : Allen joined C2 Education tutoring company in March 2020 and earned an MS in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills in May 2025, with a December 2024 Facebook post naming him “teacher of the month.” Federal Election Commission records show Allen donated $25 to Kamala Harris during the 2024 election cycle.

What happened: Allen has been charged with two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon, with more charges expected. Trump called Allen a “lone wolf” and “very sick person” after being whisked away by Secret Service.

Kari Lake voices alarming security concerns: