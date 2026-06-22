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Rebekah O'Neill's avatar
Rebekah O'Neill
10h

Leftist love filth and destruction and the despair it creates for ordinary citizens.

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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
10h

I agree with the statement. But the problem we are facing is the Devil is leading the way.

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