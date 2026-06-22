We will NEVER be politically correct! We will always bring you the truth.

Support us by becoming a paid subscriber:

One of initiatives President Donald Trump has not gotten enough credit for has been his administration’s efforts to make the nation’s capital safe and beautiful again.

As someone who lived in the D.C. area for six years, which started during Trump’s first term, there was a notable decline in safety and cleanliness in the aftermath of the 2020 BLM and Antifa riots and the disastrous effects from the city’s COVID policies. Areas that were once seen as nice to live in, such as the Navy Yard neighborhood, became hotspots for crime.

Homeless encampments for drug addicts were allowed to take over parks and monument areas, with the most prevalent being at Columbus Circle outside Union Station. It was a horrific way to let the city be represented, with tourists and Capitol Hill staff having to make their way through what became an open toilet. It was not until the Trump administration ordered the encampment to be removed and Columbus Circle to be fixed did I realize the centerpiece for the park was supposed to be a fountain.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with Mode Mobile

Data Just Made Palantir Worth $250B - Is This #1 Software Company Next?

Palantir just rocketed to $250 billion by helping companies extract value from user data.

The big data gold rush is here, but the company that stands to profit the most may not be Palantir…

A new disruption to smartphones gives users a share in the data profits, already facilitating +$1B in earnings and generating +$115M in revenue.

With 32,481% revenue growth, this company is gearing up for a possible Nasdaq listing (stock ticker: $MODE), and pre-IPO shares are available at only $0.52/share.

It’s a $1 trillion industry, and their disruptive EarnPhone is now being distributed by Walmart and Best Buy.

The time to secure your spot at $0.52/share is now!

Lear More

Disclaimers

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

*Mode cumulative revenue includes full year revenue of businesses acquired in 2025.

(Piece continues)

In addition to the encampment, Columbus Circle was often defaced by far-leftists throughout the years. The worst defacing took place when anti-Israel rioters trashed the park after being unable to get close to the Capitol building when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Congress.

In addition to spraying anti-American graffiti, rioters tore down the American flags and set them on fire. U.S. Park Police rushed in to save one of the flags from the mob, but had to withdraw due to being outnumbered.

While most of the restoration of parks and memorials have taken place without much complaint from Democrats, it has been the attempts to fix the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool that the Left has decided to lose their minds over.

At first, liberals on social media dismissed the concerns about the pool’s leakage and algae problems. Then they spread the false concern about the American Flag Blue sealant being used was going to make the pool look more like a swimming pool and not properly reflect. AI-generated photos depicting as such spread like wildfire among liberal circles before the work was completed.

The goal posts changed when the pool was filled with water and reflected normally and still retained its original look. Now, Trump critics are saying the entire project is a failure because algae is starting to come back.

So we have gone from “There was no problem” to “The solution will ruin the pool” to “Ok, the pool reflects like before, but it was a waste of money.” There have even been pro-algae protesters at the reflection pool. Keep in mind that the national mainstream media has spent much more time and attention on this project than, say, the billions in fraud from federal social programs across the country.

I have no doubt there are many problems that are not overnight fixes on large monuments that were neglected for many years. It is the pinnacle for the Leftist Decline Mindset: There is no point in fixing it because there will still be some problems.

Trump is correct on working to restore America’s iconic places in the capital and I hope such efforts continue.