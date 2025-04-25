Trump warrior EXPLODES at CNN host for crossing the line in fiery Ukraine debate
"Let's make something clear, THIS is not going to be discussed on T.V.!"
U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce fired back at CNN’s Pamela Brown for challenging Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s cancelled trip to London for Russia and Ukraine peace deal negotiations, and trying to spin her own narrative.
“Just yesterday morning, you did address it on Fox that you and the Secretary were going to London because the administration believes in diplomacy. Why cancel the trip?” Brown asked. “Does it mean the talks are not going in the direction the Secretary wants or you don’t think a big breakthrough will happen?”
Bruce informed the CNN host that the Rubio and the Trump administration, was wholly committed to reaching a peace deal.
“If a trip is postponed or called off, it does not speak at all to the nature of the commitment of already what’s been accomplished and what continues to be worked on,” Bruce said.
Brown pressed on, insinuating that the U.S. peace deal attempts were unfair to Ukraine and that the U.S. was “letting Russia get away with it (the invasion).”
But Bruce did not stand for it for one second, “Let’s make something quite clear here, this is not going to be discussed on T.V., not between you or me,… I do respect President Zelensky and he’s going to say what he needs to say, but there is a reason why we do want to be able to sit down and talk and the Secretary has been committed to that!”
“I’ve answered you multiple times!” Bruce snapped.
Watch the intense interview here:
Tom Homan DESTROYS entire mob of reporters, HUMILIATES them for crying about “due process”
Trump Border Czar Tom Homan fired back at reporters about the deportation of alleged MS-13 gang member and illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Garcia, recently deported back to El Salvador, has garnered the attention and sympathy of liberal media outlets and protesters, demanding that his removal by the Trump administration did not follow “due process.”
In a live press conference, Homan demolished these liberal journalists. “I find it incredible there’s all this push for more, more, more due process - more process for these designated terrorists when in fact, no one asked for due process when they crossed the border.”
One reporter asked Homan how he felt about the Department of Justice’s suggestion to facilitate Garcia’s return.
“I’ll leave that to the Department of Justice and the State Department,” Homan said. “I stand by we did the right thing for the safety and security of this country. We removed a terrorist.”
The Border Czar then went on to lay out sharp tongued statistics about the sky-rocketed levels of sex trafficking, fentanyl overdoses, and illegal border crossings, calling out the liberal media’s intentional blind eye.
Hear Homan’s blazing remarks about crime rates and his life-saving border patrol below:
Ukraine never had a chance to WIN. They don't deserve to win. Their government and in many places fully support the Nazi plans and still have swastikas out etc. There is so much corruption there, worse than here it seems in the deepstate and democrat/UniParty pocketbooks.
As usual, CNN is being disingenuous and fails to tell the whole story. The whole story is that Putin took Crimea in 2014 when Obama was President and almost nobody in Congress cared and Rubio was one of the few to call Putin out. In fact, Obama refused to send any military aid and only sent a few blankets and humanitarian supplies. The Congressional Ukraine flag waving and lust for unlimited funding for a never ending war that Ukraine can't win was started with Biden and the Neo-cons who don't give a darn about Ukraine, but only wanted a proxy war against Russia and Putin. In fact Biden practically invited the invasion by telling Putin that the U.S. would probably ignore a "minor incursion".
Now Zelensky has the audacity to say he won't accept Putin keeping Crimea as part of a peace deal. Trump and Rubio are only signaling that rightly needs to be part of any peace deal as well as a commitment to keep Ukraine out of NATO. An ill advised idea from the Democrats to begin with, as at least three NATO nations never wanted or would have allowed Ukraine in NATO because of how corrupt Ukraine is and the historical continuing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Zelensky will eventually come to the table as U.S. money dries up and Trump will ultimately put an end to this horrific war was that has killed millions, caused a new refugee crisis in Europe, and was never in our national security interest.