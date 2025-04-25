U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce fired back at CNN’s Pamela Brown for challenging Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s cancelled trip to London for Russia and Ukraine peace deal negotiations, and trying to spin her own narrative.

Watch Video

“Just yesterday morning, you did address it on Fox that you and the Secretary were going to London because the administration believes in diplomacy. Why cancel the trip?” Brown asked. “Does it mean the talks are not going in the direction the Secretary wants or you don’t think a big breakthrough will happen?”

Bruce informed the CNN host that the Rubio and the Trump administration, was wholly committed to reaching a peace deal.

“If a trip is postponed or called off, it does not speak at all to the nature of the commitment of already what’s been accomplished and what continues to be worked on,” Bruce said.

Brown pressed on, insinuating that the U.S. peace deal attempts were unfair to Ukraine and that the U.S. was “letting Russia get away with it (the invasion).”

But Bruce did not stand for it for one second, “Let’s make something quite clear here, this is not going to be discussed on T.V., not between you or me,… I do respect President Zelensky and he’s going to say what he needs to say, but there is a reason why we do want to be able to sit down and talk and the Secretary has been committed to that!”

“I’ve answered you multiple times!” Bruce snapped.

Watch the intense interview here:

Watch Video

Tom Homan DESTROYS entire mob of reporters, HUMILIATES them for crying about “due process”

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan fired back at reporters about the deportation of alleged MS-13 gang member and illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Watch Video

Garcia, recently deported back to El Salvador, has garnered the attention and sympathy of liberal media outlets and protesters, demanding that his removal by the Trump administration did not follow “due process.”

In a live press conference, Homan demolished these liberal journalists. “I find it incredible there’s all this push for more, more, more due process - more process for these designated terrorists when in fact, no one asked for due process when they crossed the border.”

One reporter asked Homan how he felt about the Department of Justice’s suggestion to facilitate Garcia’s return.

“I’ll leave that to the Department of Justice and the State Department,” Homan said. “I stand by we did the right thing for the safety and security of this country. We removed a terrorist.”

The Border Czar then went on to lay out sharp tongued statistics about the sky-rocketed levels of sex trafficking, fentanyl overdoses, and illegal border crossings, calling out the liberal media’s intentional blind eye.

Hear Homan’s blazing remarks about crime rates and his life-saving border patrol below:

Watch Video

