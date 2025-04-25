PolitiBrawl

David Polister
4h

Ukraine never had a chance to WIN. They don't deserve to win. Their government and in many places fully support the Nazi plans and still have swastikas out etc. There is so much corruption there, worse than here it seems in the deepstate and democrat/UniParty pocketbooks.

Stanley Warner
2h

As usual, CNN is being disingenuous and fails to tell the whole story. The whole story is that Putin took Crimea in 2014 when Obama was President and almost nobody in Congress cared and Rubio was one of the few to call Putin out. In fact, Obama refused to send any military aid and only sent a few blankets and humanitarian supplies. The Congressional Ukraine flag waving and lust for unlimited funding for a never ending war that Ukraine can't win was started with Biden and the Neo-cons who don't give a darn about Ukraine, but only wanted a proxy war against Russia and Putin. In fact Biden practically invited the invasion by telling Putin that the U.S. would probably ignore a "minor incursion".

Now Zelensky has the audacity to say he won't accept Putin keeping Crimea as part of a peace deal. Trump and Rubio are only signaling that rightly needs to be part of any peace deal as well as a commitment to keep Ukraine out of NATO. An ill advised idea from the Democrats to begin with, as at least three NATO nations never wanted or would have allowed Ukraine in NATO because of how corrupt Ukraine is and the historical continuing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Zelensky will eventually come to the table as U.S. money dries up and Trump will ultimately put an end to this horrific war was that has killed millions, caused a new refugee crisis in Europe, and was never in our national security interest.

